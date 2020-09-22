COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

COD Cold war Alpha stage has come and gone and with this, the beta release is coming in the next month before the official release for all the major gaming platforms on November 13. Even before that, some on-going leaked images of a potential COD cold war zombies have been stirring up the COD gaming community. While it was initially speculated to be fake, now it is being confirmed by many that those images were from the upcoming zombies mode.

COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images

COD Cold War release date is set for 13 November which was first revealed in the worldwide trailer. The PS4 Players who pre-order the game will have early access to the open beta on October 8. From October 10, it will become an open beta which will end on October 12.

For the Xbox One and PC players, the early access to the beta starts on October 15, and then it will become an open beta on October 17. At the same time, the PS4 open beta will reopen again for everyone on that platform and all the betas will finally end on October 19.

COD Cold War Leak

One of the popular Call of Duty gaming channels, known as TheGamingRevolution, which has more than 300,000 subscribers, recently confirmed that the zombies leaked images were real. The images were from a tutorial of upcoming Cod Cold War Zombies and the map was Nacht Der Untoten which translates to "Night of the dead".

Those Black Ops Cold War Zombies "leaked" images that have been around for over a week now but only seem to be gaining a lot of traction today are indeed real despite them looking fake.



They're of ZM_Silver outside Nacht Der Untoten. The map is called Die Maschine. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) September 18, 2020

The funny thing is that they were posted in the official Call of Duty discord over a week ago but everyone thought they were fake and moved on with their day — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) September 18, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the sixth installment of the Black Ops series and the seventeenth installment of the Call of Duty series. These images were posted on the official Call of Duty discord recently which has over 250k members, but everyone assumed that the images were fake due to their low quality.

Another Twitter user who is a former Activision ambassador also confirmed that these images were real and he too made the mistake of assuming them to be fake.

My bad on this one guys. I said they were fake but I was wrong.



I apologise. Was absolutely certain they were https://t.co/KEmCOre9uV — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 18, 2020

In the video below, TheGamingRevolution claims that his sources from inside of Treyarch had revealed to him about the upcoming COD Cold War zombies mode.

Promo Image Credits: callofduty.com