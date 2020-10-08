How To Download Cold War Beta? Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming COD Release

Call Of Duty has been one of the most played game franchises all over the globe. It’s upcoming addition, COD Cold War has certainly managed to get a huge number of players excited for its release. The players are asking questions like, “How to Download Cold War beta?” To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to answer these questions. Read more to know about Cold War beta.

Early access to the open beta starts TOMORROW. #BlackOpsColdWar



🎮 PS4 early access

📅 October 8

🕙 10am PT



Pre-order for access here: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/g6zXPIj8il — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 7, 2020

How to Download Cold War beta?

Players are also asking how to download Cold War beta. It is going to be available on the PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Cold War beta will be around 25 GB. The makers have announced that the official beta will be released for all the PS4 players for no additional cost. They have even announced the players will get to play the game for two weeks. Here are the dates of Cold War Beta.

Week 1: October 8 – October 12. This is going to be PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Week 2: October 15 to Monday, October 19. For all platforms

The COD Cold War beta is going to be released on October - till October 12. Players who have already pre-ordered the game will be able to get their early access from the October 8. The free-to-play Cold War beta is being released on October 9 till October 12. This is only for the PS4 owners. After this week, the makers have decided to release the second round of Cold War beta on October 15 till October 19. So everyone can start playing the upcoming COD Cold War beta. The players have been extremely excited to watch the new Cold War beta bing release.

More about Call Of Duty Cold War

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

