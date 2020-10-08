What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

The biggest FPS franchise in the gaming world is all set to release its latest installment, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Cold War is the first game of Call of Duty which will feature on both current-gen consoles and next-gen consoles. Call of Duty has already started creating hype for its game by adding elements of Cold War to its free-to-play, multiplayer, battle royale game, Warzone. Players and fans have been anticipating the release of Cold War since its announcement. Players and fans have been wondering at what time does Cold War beta start, so that they can get their hands on the new game as soon as possible.

Also read: COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

What time does Cold War Beta start?

Cold War beta aims to give the player an idea of what is to be expected from the game. The Cold War Beta will be available for players through a number of release dates. The first set of dates are going to be a PS4 exclusive release and the following set of dates will cater to other platforms. The release dates for Cold War Beta are as follows:

October 8th to October 9th: Cold War Early Access on PS4

October 10th to October 12th: Cold War Open Beta on PS4

October 15th to October 16th: Cold War Early Access on Xbox One and PC

October 17th to October 19th: Cold War Open Beta on Xbox One and PC

Cold War has also given release times for the Beta. They have provided a pre-load option too so that the players can have their games loaded in time for the Beta. The size of the Cold War Beta is 32 GB. The Cold War Beta start times are as follows:

UK: 6 pm (BST)

Europe: 7 pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1 pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10 am (PDT)

Check out the Cold War Beta Preload times below:

UK: 4 pm (BST)

Europe: 5 pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 11 am (EDT)

West Coast US: 8 am (PDT)

Also read: COD Cold War Zombie Trailer Released: Will It Be Available With The Beta Version?

What to expect from Cold War beta?

Preordering will provide the players with early access to the game. The pre-order can be digital or a CD copy, the pre-order bonus remains the same. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game can wait for the open beta to play it. Cold War beta is concentrated on the multiplayer modes it offers. Check out the Cold War beta modes that players will be able to play below:

Team Deathmatch 6v6

Domination 6v6

VIP Escort

Kill Confirmed 6v6

Combined Arms 12v12

40 player Fireteam Dirty Bomb mode

Coming to the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta:



• NEW MAP: Cartel (6v6, 12v12)

• NEW MODES: VIP Escort, Combined Arms: Assault, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

• NEW FEATURES: FOV Slider on consoles, Ping system, HUD visual toggles

+ more!



Details at the blog: https://t.co/g3aiQ1imuQ pic.twitter.com/kTN9FhhaZ1 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 7, 2020

Also read: Cold War Multiplayer Leak Reveals Brand New Revamped Game Mode

Also read: Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming

Promo image source: Treyarch Studios Twitter Handle