What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

The biggest FPS franchise in the gaming world is all set to release its latest installment, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Cold War is the first game of Call of Duty which will feature on both current-gen consoles and next-gen consoles. Call of Duty has already started creating hype for its game by adding elements of Cold War to its free-to-play, multiplayer, battle royale game, Warzone. Players and fans have been anticipating the release of Cold War since its announcement. Players and fans have been wondering at what time does Cold War beta start, so that they can get their hands on the new game as soon as possible.
Cold War beta aims to give the player an idea of what is to be expected from the game. The Cold War Beta will be available for players through a number of release dates. The first set of dates are going to be a PS4 exclusive release and the following set of dates will cater to other platforms. The release dates for Cold War Beta are as follows:
Cold War has also given release times for the Beta. They have provided a pre-load option too so that the players can have their games loaded in time for the Beta. The size of the Cold War Beta is 32 GB. The Cold War Beta start times are as follows:
Check out the Cold War Beta Preload times below:
Preordering will provide the players with early access to the game. The pre-order can be digital or a CD copy, the pre-order bonus remains the same. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game can wait for the open beta to play it. Cold War beta is concentrated on the multiplayer modes it offers. Check out the Cold War beta modes that players will be able to play below:
Coming to the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta:— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 7, 2020
• NEW MAP: Cartel (6v6, 12v12)
• NEW MODES: VIP Escort, Combined Arms: Assault, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
• NEW FEATURES: FOV Slider on consoles, Ping system, HUD visual toggles
+ more!
Details at the blog: https://t.co/g3aiQ1imuQ pic.twitter.com/kTN9FhhaZ1
