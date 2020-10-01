COD Cold War Zombie Trailer Released: Will It Be Available With The Beta Version?

Call Of Duty has officially announced their upcoming game, COD Cold War. They have been releasing a lot of details about the game recently. They have just released a new trailer for COD Cold War Zombies and the players seem to love it. But some of them are also asking a lot of questions about the game. Thus we have decided to pick up these questions and answer them right here.

COD Cold War Zombies

Uncover the secrets of Die Maschine.



Uncover the secrets of Die Maschine.

Gather all the Zombies intel in #BlackOpsColdWar

Will Zombies be in Cold War beta? Is Cold War Zombies free to play? These are some for the most asked questions. With the release date just around the corner, the players are going to get early access to COD Cold War. But like most of the beta versions, this one will not have the Zombie mode. The COD Cold War Zombie will be available with the full game. You will be able to access the COD Cold War Zombie by purchasing any version of the new COD Cold War. Without the game, the players will not be able to access the Zombie mode for free. The makers have also released a summary for the COD Cold War Zombie on their official website.

Welcome... to Die Maschine.



Welcome... to Die Maschine.

Defeat the evil that lies below in #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise. This co-op mode includes new ways to progress, classic Perks, and an arsenal of Cold War-era Zombies weaponry that will help survivors dominate the legions of undead.

COD Cold War release date

The Makers have confirmed that the players will get to experience Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha before its release date. Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha will be available to play on PS4 from September 18 till September 20. The Beta version of the game will also be live from October 8, 2020. The players got to experience some new game modes like 6v6 modes and the 12v12 Combined Arms. This is an Open Alpha game so players will not need to buy the game.

But to access this game after September 20, they will need to pre-order the game which will give the players access to Call Of Duty Cold War. Players are also asking how to download the game. It is going to be available on the PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Alpha version of the Cold War will be around 25 GB.

