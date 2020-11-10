COD Mobile Season 12 Release Date, Leaks And Additional Details; Read Here

Call Of Duty has its own mobile game and a number of players certainly love it. They have recently been the talk of the town because of its highly speculated Season 12. Currently, the makers have not announced anything related to the COD mobile season 12, but we have some new leaks about it. Read more to know about COD Season mobile 12 release date.

Also Read | How To Get A Pumpkin Head In COD? Follow This Guide To Obtain An Exclusive Skin

Also Read | Cod Warzone Update Time: Know All About The Upcoming Halloween Event Here

COD Mobile Season 12

The makers have confirmed that the COD Mobile Season 12 release date through their Twitter. They shared a tweet about some new addition to the game and released that it is being released on November 10. This is because the makers themselves have not released a lot of details about season 12. They confirmed that a new map is going to hit the servers with season 12. Apart from the new map, a lot of other leaks have surfaced on the internet that has gained a lot of popularity. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into some COD mobile Season 12 leaks.

Some popular COD mobile Season 12 leaks state that the COD Mobile makers have finally managed to add one of the most asked features, the Night Mode to their game. Adding this game mode will give the options to players for conducting shootouts and attacks in the matches in the pitch darkness. Reportedly, night-vision equipment is going to be added to battle-royale mode. Apart from this, a total of three maps called Crash, Summit and Hackney Yard are going to have the feature of night mode in MP matches, according to the leaks.

Apart from the new maps and equipment, players can even aim for the two characters that could be the final rewards for the season 12 battle pass. These rewards will include characters like Urban Tracker, the female character who made its way into the game during Season four. She is returning to the game with a revamped look but still rocking the iconic cap and headset. Another character named Nikito is being added to the game and this character is going to have its own set of skins, with a first-ever UAV camo.

👍🏼 Season 12 is deploying this week & it's packed with new operators, weapons, and gear!



💀 Ghost - Jawbone (Tier 1)

👨🏻 Price - Dead of Night (Tier 30)

💥 AGR 556 (Tier 21)

& more!



🔓 New Battle Pass will be available to unlock tomorrow at 4PM PST in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/edRj8nwkzM — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 10, 2020

More about COD

Apart from their mobile games, makers recently announced that the players can start Cold War preload on their specific gaming consoles. The PS players can buy the game and start the preload on their consoles. While November 10th will be the day when pre-download is going to be made available for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 available on the 10th and 12th.

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

Also Read | Devin Booker Receives Customized Call Of Duty-themed Jordans By Mache For 24th Birthday

Also Read | How Many People Play Warzone? List Of Top 5 Countries Playing COD Warzone