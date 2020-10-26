How To Get A Pumpkin Head In COD? Follow This Guide To Obtain An Exclusive Skin

Since the release of COD Warzone, this would be the first Halloween event that the players will be able to experience. This event is known as The Haunting of Verdansk and will be based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW events. Also, just like most of the other events that come out in Battle Royales during festive occasions, this one is also going to be a limited-time event. Continue reading to know more about the pumpkin head and other COD Halloween skins easter eggs.

How to get a Pumpkin Head in COD Modern Warfare

One of the most interesting content additions in the Haunting of Verdansk event in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is the ability to obtain a specific Halloween skin. This is known as the pumpkin head which the players can gain during the match, without affecting the gameplay. It was first thought that this cosmetic item comes equipped but later on the players noticed its mechanism.

Haunting of Verdansk Start and End date to get the Pumpkin Head Skin are as follows:

Start date: October 20

End date: November 3

One thing to note is that this pumpkin head is not permanent. So players will not be able to add it to their cosmetic collection. To earn this pumpkin head, the players will have to get 3 kills in a single match. Players who get more than 10 kills in one match will have their pumpkin heads to ignite and give it a more scary look for intimidating enemies.

Once defeated, the cosmetic is gone and players will have to get 3 to 10 kills again for getting the pumpkin head to making it ignite. This makes it even more interesting as the jack-o-lantern helmet is now an exclusive opportunity that can be attained only via this Halloween event.

Some of the other Easter eggs that most of the players have come across are mentioned below:

Skeleton ghost face on moving train

Poltergeist of a chainsaw-wielding killer in Farmland (aka Leatherface)

Chainsaw sounds

Ghost at Dam

Jack-o'-Lanterns throughout map

Ghosts above Prison

Blood stains on beds in Prison

Moving shadow over frozen water by Dam

Jigsaw appearing on TVs

Red messages in underground train system

Room dedicated to "Saw"

Promo Image Credits: Infinity Ward