COD MW Data Pack 1 Not Working For Xbox Users | Infinity Ward Yet To Address The Issue

Infinity Ward has recently released the patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on all platforms; however, the process of updating the game is not the usual. The game has been divided into two individual downloads, where the second part needs to be manually downloaded after installing the patch.

COD Modern Warfare update

When you're installing the patch either through an auto-update or as you launch the game post the patch release, the first part will download as usual on the console. Once you have installed the patch and selected a mode, the system will prompt you to install another pack called the Data Pack 1 with a message asking you to "Please install Multiplayer" or the mode that has been selected.

As you make a selection, you are directed to another page that lists down a number of components of COD Modern Warfare, and selecting Data Pack 1 takes you to the additional download screen.

COD Data Pack 1 not working

After a user successfully installs Data Pack 1, they are required to close the game and launch it again to continue playing. Unfortunately, a number of players haven't been able to download the Data Pack 1, which is essential to be able to play Multiplayer mode or any other available modes in the game. Many users took to social media platforms to report the issue with the latest COD Modern Warfare update. Here are a few reports:

@CallofDuty I have downloaded data pack 1&2 pack 1 is not working pack 2 is 🤬 — sean___cleary (@seancle61862882) April 30, 2020

same here, I don’t care much for Warzone i just wanna play Multiplayer but it’s not working. I try to download Data Pack 1 and it takes me to Microsoft store but there’s nothing available to download — TylerG (@ItsTylerG_) April 30, 2020

@XboxSupport the Xbox store is not working when I try to download the modern warfare data pack 1 or try to search for it, it just says try again later and when I check my connection it says everything is good. — LiqourFish (@LiQourFish) April 29, 2020

As evident from the above tweets, users have been majorly facing issues with just the Data Pack 1 installation which shows up after installing the initial patch. Certain reports from Xbox One users also suggest that the download prompt essentially directs them to the Microsoft Store, but the required files are just not available for download. The new patch update has been available across all platforms, however, the issues mostly prevail for those on the Xbox console.

Users on Reddit also claimed that they have tried restarting the console and force stopping apps among other things, which does seem to fix the issue. No clear solution is available at the moment, and developer Infinity Ward is yet to address the issue.

Image credits: Infinity Ward