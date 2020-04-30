What Is Red Access Card In COD Warzone And What Does The Card Do?

Call of Duty: Warzone just got a new update which has introduced players to a mystery item. “Red Access Cards” have started appearing across Verdansk in the game, with players scrambling to find out what they’re all about.

What is the Red Access Card in COD Warzone?

Speculations have been rampant on social media around what these Red Access Cards can actually do ever since they started popping in the game. There are also rumours suggesting that these Red Access Cards could be a way to tease COD's upcoming title from Treyarch, which is said to be a Cold War-era game whereas some say that it could part of a new game event.

One of the logical theories is that these Red Access Cards can be used to gain access to bunkers in the game that have keypads and require users to enter a passcode. And while that must be exciting, Youtuber ‘S0ur’ has recently confirmed that these bunkers come with a loot bar of 120 percent, indicating that they have the highest tier of loot in Warzone.

However, that does not seem to be the case as a number of users have already tried going around interacting with bunkers after grabbing one of these access cards and, as of yet, there hasn't been any success.

If you take a closer look at the item specifically, it does not reveal much information. It is simply called a “Red Access Card” and has been marked with a white health label and has an orange hue of the game's legendary items. The use of health labels also hints at an alternate utility, while some users also noted the possibility of using the card to revive team members, at a buy station.

And while it's usage is still not clear, bunkers still seem like the most reasonable use in the game. However, players are still testing out and exploring the use of Red Access Card in the game.

Image credits: oFearz | Twitter