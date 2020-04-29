COD Warzone Update Today: Update Time And Complete Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a huge success in the free-to-play battle royale category since coming out last month. The game is part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, however, it does not require a purchase of it. The developers have now announced that the game is getting a new update today which includes some major changes.

COD Warzone update time

Infinity Ward has confirmed that they will be releasing a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone update on April 29 at 11 PM PST. The news was announced in a Twitter post informing fans that the update will be rolled out across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Tonight's update will begin rolling out across all platforms at 11PM PST. Get ahead by checking out the full list of patch notes for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on our website! https://t.co/gBmDpcGIqk pic.twitter.com/yJ2IuLf6iX — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 29, 2020

COD Modern Warfare and Warzone patch notes

Infinity Ward has now shared the patch notes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone on their official website. Here's the complete list of patches shared by the developers:

General fixes:

Added a new Challenges tab to the main multiplayer screen for easier access.

Made an adjustment to how the audio is played for the Precision Airstrike so it can follow the plane in a more precise manner.

Fixed a bug where players using KBM in Game Battles will be able to make custom weapon blueprints that could also be used in multiplayer or Warzone.

Currently, white text appears when someone is speaking, regardless of the team. Now, when someone is on an enemy team, their text will appear in red.

Fix for an exploit on Hackney Yard while playing Infected.

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from being able to melee an enemy while on top of an ATV.

Various out of bounds and exploit fixes

After the last update, Talon’s character model appeared stretched with graphical corruption issues while in the squad walk. This has been fixed.

Fix for a Season 3 emblem that was appearing with some incorrect text.

Fixed an issue with Kreuger’s eyes while completing a finishing move.

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing in the wrong direction when gesturing.

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favourite Faction in the Operator menu.

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations.

Added a gamepad-only Deadzone option that allows players to adjust the inner range in which stick input will not be registered.

Fixed an issue that prevented Party members from editing their CDL Loadouts when the CDL Quick Play Filter was active.

Fixed an issue where the AutoRun feature would stop when players opened their in-game text chat.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from zooming in/out on the Tac Map if Jump was bound on Mouse Wheel Up/Down.

Weapons:

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS would unlock the associated camos for the Renetti.

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles.

Fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped.

Warzone:

The ability to view available XP tokens is not visible in the Warzone Menu. This has been fixed.

After being brought back into the match, a player was in a state where they couldn't interact with the team’s loadout drop, and they had the revive prompt on them even though they were alive. This has been fixed.

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle.

Added the cargo truck back into BR Solos with reduced turning speed, acceleration, and top speed.

Moved the scoreboard to be visible in the pause menu.

Fix for an issue where the After-Action Report was not displaying the total team earnings.

Fixed a bug where players were unable to equip Armor Plates while Dead Silence is activated.

New item – Armor Satchel – finding one of these allows you to carry up to 8 armour plates instead of 5. These drop on death and can be looted by other players. These do not contain any armour plates by default, only increase the player carry amount. Guaranteed reward upon completing Scavenger contracts (replaces Gas Mask as the guaranteed item).

Gas mask will remain rare in loot and purchasable at the Buy Station.

Plunder: Plunder Rating - When you finish a match of plunder, you are now given a rating in the form of a coin. Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and more. The more cash your team collected, the cooler the coin. Get above 3.5 million to find out the highest rating.

Special Operations:

Fixed a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator would appear as the default skin in Co-op.

The Munitions Shop can now be accessed when players are in the safe house at the beginning of all the Special Operations.

Operation Crosswind: Fixed various situations where players could get stuck outside of the plane when the rest of the team regroups.

Fixed a number of rare instances where players in the last stand could be revived, or have started a self-revive, but still bleed out anyway.

Fixed an instance where the player's revive icon colour could quickly change from blue to red after they had been successfully revived.

Fixed players being able to exit a Juggernaut suit, and then gain the ability to revive others even if they themselves were in the last stand.

Operation Harbinger – Players will now be able to exit the safehouse earlier and ‘capture’ the first intel item faster following the dialogue from Kamarov.

Operation Harbinger - Fixed missing audio on the large cargo truck.

Operation Crosswind - Fixed some instances of soldiers giving armoured hit markers, but not having visible armour.

Fixed an issue where a syringe could be seen floating while reviving a teammate.

Fixed an issue with helicopter audio.

PC:

Fixed a bug where players using a Vega64 GPU would see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons.

Fixed a crash that occurred to players using a GeForce 900 Series graphics card at the time of loading the Crosswind Special Operations Mission.

Image credits: Infinity Ward