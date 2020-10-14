COD MW And Warzone 1.28 Patch Notes: Know About All The New Changed To The Game

COD MW has been getting in a number of new updates since it was released. It seems that the makers are completely focused on fixing the issues faced by the players. In the same context, the makers have now released a number of new updates to COD MW. So to help you out, we have listed down the Warzone patch notes that are being introduced with the 1.28 update. Read more to know about the patch notes of Warzone 1.28 update.
Also Read | MHW Update Patch Notes For 15.02 And Iceborne Changes You Need To Know
Also Read | Genshin Impact 1.1 Patch Notes: Know All About The Upcoming Update
COD Modern warfare patch notes for 1.28 update
General Fixes
- Fix for an issue where the “next unlock” section was showing attachments out of order
- Fixed an issue where teammates were able to spawn inside a closed-off room on Broadcast
- Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck
- Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory
- Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass
- Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in
Survival mode
- Improved stability for PC
Weapons
- Increased minimum damage at the range on the Kar98 in Warzone
- Reduced minimum damage at the range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone
Also Read | NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes: All The New Features Added To The Game
Warzone Patch Notes
- Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider
- Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle
- Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11
- Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle
- Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station
- Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport
- If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed
- Fix for an issue where the player's view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting
- Fixed a bug where players could be experiencing a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract
Playlist Update for COD MW
- Modern Warfare
- Ground War
- Gunfight
- Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone
- Gun Game TDM
- HQ Firefight - teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting killsWARZONE:
- Warzone
- Removing Blood Money Quads
- Adding Plunder Quads
Also Read | Fortnite 14.30 Update Patch Notes: Know Everything About The Upcoming Update
Also Read | Valorant Act 3 Patch Notes 1.10 Bring New Icebox Map And Make Changes To Deathmatch