COD MW And Warzone 1.28 Patch Notes: Know About All The New Changed To The Game

COD MW has been getting in a number of new updates since it was released. It seems that the makers are completely focused on fixing the issues faced by the players. In the same context, the makers have now released a number of new updates to COD MW. So to help you out, we have listed down the Warzone patch notes that are being introduced with the 1.28 update. Read more to know about the patch notes of Warzone 1.28 update.

Also Read | MHW Update Patch Notes For 15.02 And Iceborne Changes You Need To Know

Also Read | Genshin Impact 1.1 Patch Notes: Know All About The Upcoming Update

COD Modern warfare patch notes for 1.28 update

Patch Update 1.28 for Modern Warfare & Warzone is now rolling out across platforms.



Patch notes, PC mode uninstall instructions, and more here: https://t.co/rimZ8aOWyx pic.twitter.com/TrwATLaB6x — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 14, 2020

General Fixes

Fix for an issue where the “next unlock” section was showing attachments out of order

Fixed an issue where teammates were able to spawn inside a closed-off room on Broadcast

Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck

Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory

Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass

Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in

Survival mode

Improved stability for PC

Weapons

Increased minimum damage at the range on the Kar98 in Warzone

Reduced minimum damage at the range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone

Also Read | NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes: All The New Features Added To The Game

Warzone Patch Notes

Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider

Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle

Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11

Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle

Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station

Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport

If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed

Fix for an issue where the player's view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting

Fixed a bug where players could be experiencing a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract

Modern Warfare & Warzone Patch Update 1.28 arrives at 11PM PT tonight.



Patch notes are here: https://t.co/rimZ8b6xX7 pic.twitter.com/nNMbNGXHMR — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 14, 2020

Playlist Update for COD MW

Modern Warfare

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

HQ Firefight - teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting killsWARZONE:

Warzone

Removing Blood Money Quads

Adding Plunder Quads

Also Read | Fortnite 14.30 Update Patch Notes: Know Everything About The Upcoming Update

Also Read | Valorant Act 3 Patch Notes 1.10 Bring New Icebox Map And Make Changes To Deathmatch