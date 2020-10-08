Genshin Impact 1.1 Patch Notes: Know All About The Upcoming Update

Genshin Impact was launched on September 28, 2020, and details about the first patch of 1.1 has started to leak. This new update will include new characters in the game like Diona, Childe, Xinyang, and Zhong Li. As of now, the game is available on PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. Continue reading to know all about the Genshin Impact 1.1 patch notes.

Genshin Impact 1.1 Patch Notes

Two new 4-star characters

Diona:

Attribute: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Type: Healer

Skill: AoE Care

Constellation: ???

Xinyang

Attribute: Pyro

Weapon: Swordfish

Type: DPS

Skill: Forcefield shield

Constellation: ???

Two new 5-star characters

Childe

Attribute: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Type: ???

Skill: Stance Change (allows him to type ranged or close and his ultimate attack changes depending on his fighting style)

Constellation: ???

Childe Ultimate Bow stance - Shoot a hydro arrow. AoE damage, inflict (?) status. After this is cast it returns a portion of the energy used.

Melee Stance - AoE hydro slash. Activates the Melee passive.

Passive - When Melee Burst hits the enemy with (?) status, he consumes status and deals an extra water area of effect damage

Passive 1 Talent: extend (?) status duration 8 sec

extend (?) status duration 8 sec Passive 2 Talent: Melee stance, if normal or charge attack do a critical strike it will inflict (?) Status.

Melee stance, if normal or charge attack do a critical strike it will inflict (?) Status. Passive 3 Talent: Whole team normal attack talent increase by 1 level

Zhong Li

Attribute: Geo

Weapon: Lance

Type: ???

Skill: Element Burst: Summons a Geo pillar that can resonate with other Geo pillars.

Ultimate Attack: AoE Geo Attack petrifying enemies. Petrified enemies take more damage.

Constellation Tier 1: Create two Geo pillars instead of one on your skill

Constellation Tier 2: Gives a shield to allies located near a Geo pillar.

Constellation Tier 3: ???

Constellation Tier 4: This increases his radius of effect or area of effect by 20% and petrify effect also increases by 2 seconds.

Passive Talent 1: When the shield takes damage. Shield effect gets stronger by 5%. Can stack 5x

When the shield takes damage. Shield effect gets stronger by 5%. Can stack 5x Passive Talent 2: Element burst deals extra damage depending on Zhongli 20% max HP

Element burst deals extra damage depending on Zhongli 20% max HP Passive Talent 3: When crafting spear weapons, 15% of used ore material returned.

