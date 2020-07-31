How To Get Woven Fiber In Grounded? Where Is Woven Fiber Used?

The game Grounded by Obsidian Entertainment has become popular due to its incredible gaming interface and beautifully created challenges. Here, a player is against some extremely powerful creatures which are strong enough to kill an entire squad in one go. However, to win any fight against such creatures you need strong weapons and essential items to create such strong weaponry. Woven Fiber in the Grounded game is amongst those essential items you need to make required weapons. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get Woven Fiber in Grounded.

Players must know that Woven Fiber in the game would help you make several weapons such as Pebblet Axe, Pebblet Hammer, Sprig Bow, and much more. These weapons would not be crafted if you do not have Woven Fiber. For newly joined players, it is easy to make Woven Fibre but needs some raw materials to craft it and they can be found anywhere. So, here is all you need to know about how to make Woven Fiber in Grounded.

How to get Woven Fiber in Grounded?

To make Woven Fiber, a player needs to combine three Plant Fiber.

One can easily find these Plant Fibers all over the map in the Grounded game.

The Plant Fibers are the tiny green plants and a player can also find it while chopping down the grass.

Once you have collected enough Plat Fibers, go back to the Field Station and interact with the Resource Analyzer.

Press Space to analyse the Plant Fiber and if you are doing it for the first time, you will unlock the Woven Fiber recipe.

To make Woven Fiber, press Tab, and click on Craft.

Now, under the Materials option, select Woven Fiber.

Providing that you have three or more Plant Fiber, press Space to craft the item.

Recipes and blueprints where Woven Fiber can be used:

Recipes in the Grounded game:-

Pebblet Axe

Pebblet Hammer

Spiky Sprig

Sprig Bow

Acorn Shovel

Ant Club

Torch

Canteen

Eyepatch

Ant Knee Guards

Clover Poncho

Armour Glue

Clover Shin Guards

Clover Hood

Woven Fiber required in Blueprints:

Chair

Door

Storage Basket

Plank Pallet

Log Pallet

Dew Collector

