How To Get Woven Fiber In Grounded? Where Is Woven Fiber Used?

The game Grounded by Obsidian Entertainment has become popular due to its incredible gaming interface and beautifully created challenges. Here, a player is against some extremely powerful creatures which are strong enough to kill an entire squad in one go. However, to win any fight against such creatures you need strong weapons and essential items to create such strong weaponry. Woven Fiber in the Grounded game is amongst those essential items you need to make required weapons. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get Woven Fiber in Grounded.
Players must know that Woven Fiber in the game would help you make several weapons such as Pebblet Axe, Pebblet Hammer, Sprig Bow, and much more. These weapons would not be crafted if you do not have Woven Fiber. For newly joined players, it is easy to make Woven Fibre but needs some raw materials to craft it and they can be found anywhere. So, here is all you need to know about how to make Woven Fiber in Grounded.
