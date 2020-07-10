COD Warzone Players Will Not Be Able To Play BR 200 After The New Update

The makers of COD Warzone have been experimenting with their multiplayer game since its release. They have been trying to get the perfect combination of game mode and other additional features. They recently decided to remove the BR 200 playlist from the game. Read more to know more details about COD Warzone.

📢A playlist update for #Warzone is going out now across all platforms! This update removes the BR 200 playlist, adds BR Quads back into the submenu, and brings BR Stimulus Trios into the mix! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 8, 2020

Infinity Ward removes BR 200 from their playlist

An official tweet was released from Infinity Ward’s handle that let the fans know about a new update that has been released across all platforms. They captioned it with, “A playlist update for #Warzone is going out now across all platforms! This update removes the BR 200 playlist, adds BR Quads back into the submenu, and brings BR Stimulus Trios into the mix!”.

They have decided to scrap the BR playlist and get back their extremely popular, BR Quads back. They have also added another feature called the BR Stimulus Trios.

Bringing back the quads and adding another BR mode will surely get the fans extremely excited. Getting back their Battle Royale Quads will give the players an opportunity to use their now trained skills to a smaller match. Even if the number of players is fewer in this mode, this mode would bring in a more intense version of the gameplay. This is because fewer opponents can make the matches end quicker.

The makers have still not announced if these updates will be permanent. There is no official statement that claims if this new update will be a permanent addition to COD Warzone. But the players can expect this announcement with the release of the season 5 as they are already halfway through season 4 of COD Warzone.

More about COD Warzone

They had also introduced a new feature in their Battle Royale. The makers had brought in a set of new rules to play for Realism Battle Royale update of Call of Duty Warzone. They have decided to introduce the new rules in order to make the game more realistic and exciting. According to the developers, this will help the players to travel through travel the map and play the game in a more restricted manner.

New rules in the Realism mode:

Increased headshot damage Limited HUD: No map on the main player screen. It must be brought up, which will block a player's view. Teammates won't be seen on screen but only on the map.

