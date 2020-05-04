How To Use C4 In COD Warzone To Blow Your Enemies Into Smithereens

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games that sees up to 150 players from all around the world drop into Verdansk to battle it out to become the last team standing. And while the game offers a number of ways and opportunities to take down your opponents using a variety of weapons, the C4 is certainly one of the powerful and most preferred choice of weapons for many users.

Not only can you use the C4 to blow your enemies, but you can also use this explosive against vehicles. In addition, you can also chuck them indoors or over walls to take out the hidden enemies. So, let us take a look at how you can use a C4 in COD Warzone.

How to use C4 in COD Warzone?

If used correctly, the C4 can be one of the deadliest weapons in the game. These come in packs that work like sticky bombs, clinging to any opponent or target they’re thrown at. However, as you plant this weapon, you need to detonate it manually. This essentially means that you must be mindful of how you use it. Therefore, you shouldn't just go to different locations at random and start planting these items as it's quite likely that you wouldn't have any idea as to when you should detonate it, and it's also likely that your opponents will spot it and avoid the location completely. Instead, you can use these tips:

Choosing your targets – C4 can be critical when you want to take down vehicles or place traps near hot spots.

Where to hide the C4 – If you plant this bomb in the open sticking to floors or walls, your enemies will be able to spot it quite easily. You can try placing it somewhere behind a cover or onto ceilings.

Plant a C4 in strategic locations – If you plant it in a strategic location, it will be easier for you to detonate it remotely to clear the area, even when you’re not around.

Be ready to detonate a C4 – To detonate a planted C4, you simply need to double-tap Square on PS4, X on Xbox One, and F on PC.

One of the main issues that players face is that while using a C4, they need to detonate it manually. So, it is always better to stick around where you have placed a bomb.

Image credits: Call of Duty