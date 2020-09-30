COD Warzone Season 6 Crashing: Activision Says They're 'investigating' It

COD Warzone Season 6 new update has been released yesterday that is September 29 on all platforms such as PS4, Xbox One and PC. The new season brings several new changes in the game including a new subway system, multiplayer maps and more. However, many players have started reporting that the COD Warzone Season 6 and Modern Warfare Season 6 updates are crashing after the download is complete.

COD Warzone Season 6 encounters game-breaking crashes

As per several user reports on various social media sites, players are experiencing a hard time to play their favourite multiplayer game. All of this started after the game developer company, Activision launched a new Season 6 update on COD Warzone and Modern Warfare. It is quite hard for players to enjoy these games as they are crashing after launch or during an ongoing match.

Activision had acknowledged the COD Warzone Season 6 crashing issue. The game developer in a recent Tweet wrote that they are “actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update.” This is quite a surety that the game will soon run smoothly without any glitches. However, the organisation has not yet released the fixed update.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

Westie, who is a well-known PC game streamer, shared a few screenshots on his official Twitter account about his game lagging in the middle of an ongoing game. He mentioned that he has experienced 7 crashes since the time he updated COD Warzone to season 6. These screenshots revealed that the update glitch reportedly causes every player in an ongoing game to crash at the same time.

2 more crashes since this tweet. Running on the latest NVIDIA drivers.



Seems that when it crashes, whoever you're playing with also crashes. https://t.co/PoINBJCGQV — Westie (@MrProWestie) September 29, 2020

According to other user reports on various social media sites, these problems are not just related to the PC version, the COD Warzone Season 6 crash had been creating problems for other platforms as well. Other players who use PS4 and Xbox One have also reported this problem arising to them. These claims not only support Westie's experience, but they also point out other glitches involving the new subway system, other vehicles, and connectivity issues.

I'm trying to play multiplayer but it says I need PlaystationPlus... My subscription is good through August 2021 but it's not recognizing it. — Josh Grant (@JoshtotheG) September 29, 2020

The new Season 6 update brought seven Metro stations in COD Warzone’s Verdansk map. Many players also found a new killstreak which enables the holder to see every circle location for the entire match.

Promo Image ~ COD Warzone Twitter

