Does PS5 Have Quick Resume? What Is Quick Resume Feature Of Xbox? Read

Microsoft's latest game console Xbox Series X's pre-orders went live from Tuesday that is September 22, 2020. With several features like 16 GB GDDR6 RAM, 1 TB custom NVMe SSD, 8K resolution and more, Xbox Series X is a true wonder. However, Sony's PS5 console will take on Xbox Series X in the market with 825 GB SSD hard drive at launch, but PS5 does not require a dedicated memory add-on. This means a user will be able to add any NVMe SSD card. Nevertheless, Xbox comes with an additional feature called the "Quick Resume" feature which allows a user to multi-task easily. Many gamers are wondering "does PS5 have Quick Resume?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Buyers Mistakenly Buy Xbox One X Instead Of Series X; One X Sales Up 747% On Amazon

What is Quick Resume feature?

Quick Resume feature, in simple words, allows players to switch between games or tasks easily without having to end the previous one. This feature is currently a part of the Xbox family. However, it has grown significantly after the introduction SSD in the market. Now, Quick Resume will help users to pause a game and resume it even after switching off their console and taking a break of 3 to 4 weeks. Microsoft confirmed that this feature stores multiple games at a time and it can take 6.5 seconds to switch between two games, which is quite effective. However, the question is, will PS5 also have support for Quick Resume?

Also Read | Xbox Series X Has Rapidly Sold Out: When Will Xbox Series X Restock?

Does PS5 have Quick Resume?

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc has been creating a lot of suspense for its PlayStation 5 console, and now its excitement for 3D audio and its new PS5 controller is making many fans even more excited. Two waves of PS5 pre-orders have passed and the PS5 pre-order third wave will begin soon, as per a report by T3. Sony's PS5 also consists of an 825 GB SSD hard drive and the console also supports a feature that does does not require a dedicated memory add-on. As explained by Microsoft, SSD is the key to run the Quick Resume feature perfectly.

Also Read | PS5 sold out again: When will the PlayStation 5 be back in stock?

Nevertheless, the recently unveiled patent filed by Sony Interactive reveals a similar design to the Quick Resume feature. The patent also reads: “Acquiring a menu display instruction from a user requesting a menu screen of a system to be displayed while an application program is running; and displaying, by a function of the system, a second menu screen in which, in addition to a content icon included in a first menu screen of the system that is displayed when the application program is not running”.

Image ~ USPTO

This makes fans wonder if the console will have a similar feature or not. However, the organisation has not spoken about the feature but it is quite evident that similarity may come in the console. Nevertheless, the company has not mentioned in the patent about which console will have this feature, but it can be expected that the company is trying to get the patent before the official launch of the console.

Promo Image ~ PlayStation YouTube

Also Read | Xbox Series X Vs Xbox Series S: Specs, Price And Launch Date