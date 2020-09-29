Valorant Patch Notes 1.09 Update: Operator Changes Expected, Read

Valorant is going to receive an important update to create a more streamlined experience for the players. The update 1.08 was widely praised by the fans, and now Riot Games is readying up for its next patch. This upcoming update is considered to be one of Valorant's most anticipated ones. However, a recent interview with Lucas ‘Mendo’ Hakansson of Team Liquid, the Valorant game designer Nicholas ‘Nickwu’ Smith revealed the upcoming changes to the Operator. This is the reason why many players are wondering about the changes coming with the Valorant patch notes 1.09. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Valorant patch notes 1.09 update

Jett Nerfs

The long interview also unveiled that the Riot Games is looking into how several characters/ agents use the Operator. Jett is one of the best Operator functional agents and the developer might bring some changes or nerfs for Jett.

Operator Changes

Image ~ Screenshot from the game

As well know that Valorant Patch notes of the update 1.09 are expected to bring major changes in the Operator, which is the games one of the most OP nerfs. If you are a fan of Operator, then here are all the expected changes explained by the Valorant game designer in the 1 hour and 15 minutes long interview.

Price increased from 4,500 to 5,000 credits

Decreased scoped movement speed from 76% to 72%

Adjusted deadzone from 30% movement speed to 15% movement speed

Fire rate changed from 0.75 to 0.60

Increased instant equip time from 0.30 to 0.50

Leg Shot damage decreased from 127 to 120

Jump Land Accuracy

The announcement about the jump land accuracy changes was announced for the operator, however, it is expected that this change will come to all weapons in the upcoming Valorant update. In Valorant Patch Notes 1.09, landing after jumping with any weapon will lead to inaccuracy for 0.225 seconds instead of the usual 0.20. So, every weapon in the games after the patch 1.09 will have decreased accuracy.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

