COD Warzone Twitch Rivals Leaderboard, Prizes And The Next Event

Gaming

The COD Warzone Twitch Rivals event took place on March 25 and the winners have been announced. Read on to check out the winners, prizes and more on the event.

cod warzone twitch rivals

Twitch Rivals is one of highly popular series of tournaments where content creators or pro gamers of a particular game compete against each other online. And while the series has been running for a variety of video games for years now, it is time for the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone to get the spotlight. Some of the biggest names in the gaming community go head-to-head in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Battle Royale mode. Solos took place on Wednesday, March 25, at 20:00 PM GMT with Trios set to be held on Thursday, March 26, at 20:00 PM GMT.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: How Long Will Fortnite Be Down And What To Expect With The Latest Update?

Twitch Rivals leaderboard

The leaderboard is determined by the number of total kills and placements in a given game. Players and teams have 3.5 hours as a solo and a squad to score as high as possible on the leaderboard. The solo COD Warzone Twitch Rivals tournament took place on March 25. Led by DrDisrespect, Team DrDisrespect emerged victoriously and also comprised of HusKerrs and THEvsnz.

Also Read | Is 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Free To Play? How To Download And Play The Game?

The tournament has a total prize pool of $100,000 at stake, with $39,000 a day in public matchmaking and $11,000/day in bonuses, for the 27 participating teams. The next tournament which is set to take place on March 26 will be available on this link to watch live and see who battles their way to the top.

Also Read | 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In

Also Read | Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a: Respawn Anchor Can Now Set Your Respawn Point In The Nether

Image credits: Twitch Esports

