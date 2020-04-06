COD Warzone XP Not Working, Infinity Ward Confirms Issue Has Been Fixed

The progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can make it quite difficult for fans to advance in the game; however, a bug makes things even worse. The game is no stranger to major bugs, as gamers have been constantly reporting a number of bugs, with the game encountering some crash issues since the release.

Also Read | 'COD Warzone Stocked Up Locked Down' Allows Free Access To Modern Warfare Multiplayer

COD Warzone XP not working

The developers have been investigating an issue where users were not getting rewarded with experience when they completed a multiplayer game. The bug had been reported some time ago, with developers saying that they would provide further updates once they identify the cause of the problem. In the meantime, any online games that users participated in would be lost to the nether.

Update: We’re still investigating and working on a fix for this issue. We’ll keep you updated and thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/JcEz6Mgf90 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 8, 2020

Users had a mixed reaction to the announcement from Infinity, with a number of them requesting to have the experience retroactively added or allow them to get a double XP bonus once the company resolved the issue. A few users also complained that they were not able to properly track their premium Battle Passes.

Also Read | COD Warzone Multiplayer: How To Access New COD MW Multiplayer Trial In Warzone?

COD Warzone XP bug has been fixed

Developer Infinity Ward tweeted earlier confirming that the issue which prevented users from earning XP on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has been resolved. Here's the tweet:

This issue has been resolved. Thank you again for your continued patience while we worked on a solution. https://t.co/dHTAbdQ9SV — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 9, 2020

A cooperative mode bug had also been causing issues for several players which left Digital Trends without any enemies to battle before re-launching the mission; however, the issue has also been fixed by the company.

Also Read | How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Also Read | How To Get Deadpool Skin In Fortnite And Why Are Deadpool Challenges Not Showing Up?

Image credits: Activitsion Games Blog