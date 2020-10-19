Genshin Impact Thundering Fury: Here Is A Full Guide On This Artifact Set

Genshin Impact makes great use of character-based abilities as well as weapons and artefacts.The Thundering Fury artefact set pieces can be obtained by players from many of the drop locations like Midsummer Courtyard or by obtaining it from the chests, by all types of quests like story and side based, and lastly from the gacha draws. Continue reading to know all the properties of this artefact set and more here:

Genshin Impact Thundering Fury

All the players who love to use Electro element characters will definitely like this artefact, as it gives 2 times set-piece effect that grants an electro damage bonus. Also, its x4 set-piece effect further increases the damage caused by elemental reactions which include; Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged. Players will be able to trigger the elemental reactions by combining the elements like Electro Charged - Electro + Hydro. Overloaded - Electro + Pyro. Superconduct - Cryo + Electro

Added In Version: 1.0.0

Set Pieces: Thunderbird's Mercy Survivor of Catastrophe Hourglass of Thunder Omen of Thunderstorm Thunder Summoner's Crown

Drops in Domain: Midsummer Courtyard



Set Bonus

2-pcs: Electro Damage Bonus of up to +15%

4-pcs: Increases Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct Damage by up to 40%. Triggering any of these elemental reactions decreases Elemental Skill Cooldown by 1 second. Can only occur once every 0.8 seconds.



Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier : Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support

: Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support For the A Tier : Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS

: Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS For the B Tier : Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support

: Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support For the C Tier: Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer.

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there: Check here

