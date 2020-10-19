Genshin Impact Thundering Fury: Here Is A Full Guide On This Artifact Set

Quick links:
Genshin Impact makes great use of character-based abilities as well as weapons and artefacts.The Thundering Fury artefact set pieces can be obtained by players from many of the drop locations like Midsummer Courtyard or by obtaining it from the chests, by all types of quests like story and side based, and lastly from the gacha draws. Continue reading to know all the properties of this artefact set and more here:
All the players who love to use Electro element characters will definitely like this artefact, as it gives 2 times set-piece effect that grants an electro damage bonus. Also, its x4 set-piece effect further increases the damage caused by elemental reactions which include; Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged. Players will be able to trigger the elemental reactions by combining the elements like Electro Charged - Electro + Hydro. Overloaded - Electro + Pyro. Superconduct - Cryo + Electro
