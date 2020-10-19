Genshin Impact Midsummer Courtyard: Here Is A Full Guide On Clearing This Area

Quick links:
The game of Genshin Impact revolves around a manga with the same name and the players randomly get any of the many characters to choose from for making up a party of four. It can also be considered entirely different from any of the MMORPGs as each player's world has been designed in a way that it stays totally unique to them. The FTP title is now released for all the platforms and has been incredibly popular in all of the gaming community. Continue reading to know about one location known as midsummer courtyard which has an abundance of resources.
When players trigger Overloaded, it will release an Energy Blast that deals a great amount of damage to all the opponents in the area. The clearing requirement is to defeat 20 opponents and to grant protection to the target and save it from being destroyed.
After reaching the Midsummer Courtyard, players should definitely use attacks that are based on the Pyro element on the Electric Slimes. Doing this will create the above-mentioned energy overload that will deal damage in a wide area to all the enemies in the range. A further follow-up attack will deal even more damage so using energy overloads will help a lot.
