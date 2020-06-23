What Is Realism Battle Royale In COD Warzone? Here's All You Need To Know About It

The season 4 of Call Of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare have certainly been an exciting addition to the Call Of Duty franchise. Gamers have been testing out the new features like Battle Royale of the game. But the makers have been experimenting with the game since its launch. Last week they had discarded the plunder from the game. Now, they have introduced a new feature in the game called Realism Battle Royale. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Warzone.

What is Realism Battle Royale in Call Of Duty Warzone?

Realism Battle Royale in Call Of Duty Warzone is a mode where the player’s HUD is limited. HUD is the short form of Heads-up Display which is the term given to the screen viewed by the player of a first-person shooter game. The Realism Battle Royale mode in Call Of Duty Warzone also gives its players the ability to deal with greater headshot damage. It’s almost similar to the regular BR Quads but the activities are intended to be a lot more realistic, which, in turn, makes the game much more intense than it already is.

A number of people have reacted positively to the realism Battle Royale update over various social media sites. The makers have also released a tweet about the latest update on their social media page. They have mentioned, “This weekend's playlist update for #Warzone is now live across all platforms! Jump into Realism Battle Royale (Quads). This temporarily replaces Battle Royale Quads”.

This weekend's playlist update for #Warzone is now live across all platforms! Jump into Realism Battle Royale (Quads). This temporarily replaces Battle Royale Quads. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 19, 2020

Realism battle royale rules

The makers also introduced a set of new rules to play for the latest, Realism Battle Royale update for the game. They have decided to introduce the new rules in order to make the game more realistic and exciting. According to the developers, this will help the players to travel through the map and play the game in a more restricted manner.

Increased headshot damage

Limited HUD:

No map on the main player screen. It must be brought up manually, which will block a player's view.

Teammates won't be seen on screen but only on the map.

A huge number of users have been giving out their views about Call Of Duty Warzone’s latest update and have been thoroughly enjoying it. But on the other hand, there are also a good amount of people who have been criticizing the new update. This is mostly because of the removal of regular Battle Royale Quads. But these players should just hang in there as the official tweet itself mentioned that this is not a permanent update for the game. It is soon going to be scrapped from Call Of Duty Warzone.

