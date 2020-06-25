How To Earn CP In Warzone? Earn Free COD Points And Know The List Here

COD Warzone is amongst the most intriguing survival games currently available for gamers to play. After the exciting release of COD Warzone Season 4, players are enjoying the new season which has a new feature called the Realism Battle Royale. This new feature has been making players go crazy with increased headshot damage, limited HUD, no map on the main player screen, and the most unexpected update is that one cannot see teammates on screen but only on the map. With so many exciting things rolling up, some of the new players are asking how to earn CP in Warzone? If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know about it.

How to earn CP in Warzone?

Before we start with the guide on how to earn CP in Warzone, one must know that CP stands for COD points. There are two ways to earn CP in COD Mobile: Warzone and Warfare. The first way is to complete Warzone Battle Pass or respective battle passes to earn Free CP points Warzone. The second is to buy CP points online with real money from the store. We will see how you can earn free CP points in the below-given list.

How to earn Free CP points Warzone?

To earn free CP points, one must complete Battle Pass missions and escalate in the tier list. It is not easy to earn all the CP points but one can try their best to do so. Below is the list of CP in Warzone and the tier you will have to reach to earn them.

The warzone Battle Pass COD points reward tiers are as follows:

100 COD points - Tier 6 (Free)

100 COD points - Tier 12 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 17 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 23 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 32 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 41 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 48 (Free)

100 COD points - Tier 56 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 66 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 74 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 82 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 91 (Premium)

100 COD points - Tier 98 (Free)

