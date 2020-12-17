Cold War 1.09 Patch Notes Bring Back The Popular Free Access Week

Cold War makers have been constantly been updating their game. A recent set of Cold War Patch Notes have been released by the makers now. It is to bring in a lot of new content for the holidays. Makers have brought in a free gaming week for all the players who access the game with Cold War Patch 1.09 Notes. So without nay further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the new Cold War 1.09 Patch Notes.

Cold War Patch Notes

Free for all.



💥 Multiplayer maps & modes

💥 Nuketown Holiday 24/7

💥 Prop Hunt

💥 Much more



Jump into the #BlackOpsColdWar Free Access Week, starting on December 17:https://t.co/oR2AZUwGtH pic.twitter.com/m4OPg6wYbe — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 16, 2020

Free Access Stage 1: Dec 17-21

Free access will come in two stages. Stage 1 starts on Thursday, 12/17 and ends on Monday, 12/21, and includes a combination of modes new to Season One or already available since the launch of Black Ops Cold War.

2v2 Gunfight

Get some Warzone Gulag practice in when the seminal 2v2 game mode from Modern Warfare returns in Black Ops Cold War in Season One. These fast, high-tension battles always end the same way: with the last duo standing. Face off with a rival duo on four maps: Game Show, ICBM, KGB, and U-Bahn, and be the first team to win six rounds to win.

Team Deathmatch

This classic 6v6 game mode needs no introduction. Eliminate your enemies and earn score for your team. First team to 100 wins. Maps include Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.

Featured Playlist: Nuketown Holiday 24/7

Deck the halls with this festive playlist, taking place in a reimagined Black Ops classic. Nuketown ’84 made its triumphant return in the lead-up to Season One, and this holiday version of the map adds an even brighter glow to the former Nevada testing ground. Jump into this 24/7 playlist and play Nuketown to your heart’s content in a variety of fast-paced modes.

Featured Playlist: Raid the Mall

Get ready for a two-map showcase featuring the fan-favorite Raid from Black Ops II and the neon-lit New Jersey mall at The Pines. With two medium-sized maps populated by a variety of scenic obstacles with an ‘80s aesthetic, Raid the Mall promises down-and-dirty battles, intense combat, and blazing fast gameplay.

Domination

The tried-and-true Call of Duty objective mode is back and better than ever. Two teams of six players fight for control of three objective zones. Earn score for each objective that your team owns. The first team to reach 200 score will achieve victory! Maps include Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.

Free Access Stage 2: Dec 21-24

Though Stage 1 ends Monday, 12/21, fear not. Stage 2 will pick right up where you left off. Not only are all of the modes from the previous stage available, you’ll also get the following:

Prop Hunt

The popular mode delivers its hilarious take on hide-and-seek, Call of Duty style. For those who don’t know, Prop Hunt pits two teams against one another: Hunters and Props. Props disguise themselves as scenery like baby grand pianos or mannequins, while Hunters try to track the Props down and eliminate them before they escape and blend in with the environment again. First team to take three rounds wins.

Combined Arms: Hardpoint

In this new addition to Combined Arms, two teams of 12 battle to capture and control a moving objective across four maps: Armada, Crossroads, Miami, and Cartel. Use tanks, gunboats, and snowmobiles to own objectives and take out the enemy’s control. Although the time limit is five minutes, the clock will pause when either team controls the objective, allowing for epic comebacks. The first team to reach the 350 score limit wins.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Drop into this frenzied 40-player mode to collect, deliver, and deposit uranium into several active dirty bombs sites. You earn score by killing enemies, gathering and depositing uranium, and detonating dirty bombs. Maps include two massive play spaces: Ruka and Alpine.

Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass Progression

The week of free access just keeps getting better.

Starting 10AM December 18 to 10AM December 21, all Operators* (whether you’re in the free access or not) will earn double XP and double weapons bonuses across the available Multiplayer modes.

The bonuses continue at 10AM on December 22 through 10AM December 28 with Double Battle Pass XP in Multiplayer to unlock Battle Pass System content twice as fast. That’s a full 10 days to level up your Operator, weapons, and Battle Pass System tiers!

But keep in mind, from December 22-25, the Double Battle Pass XP is available only in Black Ops Cold War, and free access ends December 24. However, the Double Battle Pass XP bonus then kicks in for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from December 25-28.

* PlayStation users also have access to a bonus 24-hour double XP window to progress their Season 1 player level, starting at 10AM in December 17 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Upgrade to Get the Full Experience

If you want access to the full Multiplayer experience, including the full range of modes, customizable weapons, and maps, as well as the dark intrigue of the Cold War narrative in Campaign mode, purchase Black Ops Cold War and get more ways to play today.

Remember, the Free Access Week is live from 10AM on December 17 through 10AM December 24.

