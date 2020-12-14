The Best Krig 6 Loadout In Cold War That You Need To Know About

COD Cold War has become one of the most popular Call of Duty games out there today. Other than being the most popular game in the franchise, it is also one of the most competitive games you'll ever play. Players that join the game now will be absolutely battered by the veterans. To overcome this barrier, they should improve upon their loadout game. Players have been asking about the Best Krig 6 Loadout in Cold War.

Best Krig 6 Loadout in Cold War

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. Creating the best Cold War Loadouts will really help the player progress faster in the game. For the Best Krig 6 Loadout in Cold War the player needs to keep in mind the Krig 6 Class, Krig 6 Loadout, and Krig 6 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best Krig 6 loadout in Cold War.

Krig 6 Loadout: Run and Gun

Krig 6 attachments:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 15.5″ Contour

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Wire Stock

Krig 6 Loadout: Stealth

Krig 6 attachments:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Krig 6 Loadout: Long Range

Krig 6 Attachments:

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Body: SOF Target Destinator

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: SARS Jungle Grip

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

How to get Level 101 in Cold War?

Cold War follows a prestige system for the leveling up of the players. Players will have to increase their seasonal levels to increase their overall levels. Players will have to complete seasonal challenges and milestones to level up their players in Cold War. Players will have to work their way across military rank 1-51 to reach the first prestige level.

Players will have to reach Prestige level 3 to cross Level 101 in Cold War. Here are all the Prestige and their rewards:

Prestige 1: Season Level 1, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Prestige 2: Season Level 50, sticker/emblem, prestige key, and a weapon blueprint.

Prestige 3: Season Level 100, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Players will have to grind through the seasons to level up and reach level 101 in Cold War. Players that are able to reach Season level 200 will be acknowledged by Treyarch and will be given the Prestige Master Title as that is no easy feat to achieve.

