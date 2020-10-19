Cold War Beta End Date: Developers Offer More Game Time To COD Fans

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War early access beta opened up to an overwhelming response over the weekend. As part of the game beta, Activision is offering COD fans early access to its upcoming first-person shooter game ahead of its much-anticipated release later this year. The game beta is allowing fans to engage in a variety of Black Ops battles including the all-new Dirty Bomb Fireteam mode. The beta test has been live across PS4, Xbox One and the Windows PC platform this week, and it appears that developers have extended the beta program on all platforms. With the beta extension now into effect, COD fans must be wondering about how long is Cold War beta or when does Cold War beta end? So, let us quickly answer all of that.

Cold War beta end date

Activision had initially planned the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta program for 48 hours, however, it has now been extended for 24 hours. This means that the beta test will end on October 20 at 10 AM PT/ 6 PM UK time, instead of the originally planned end date of October 19.

The beta program also supports crossplay between different platforms, allowing fans to hop into the upcoming FPS title along with their friends on other gaming platforms. Game developers have also introduced fans to the Easter Eggs in the game beta which earns them several exciting rewards.

Cold War beta - Game modes

Under the ongoing beta test, COD fans can experiment with a number of game modes before the game officially comes out later this year. Some of the game modes available with the beta program include the 6v6 modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and the all-new Dirty Bomb Fireteam multiplayer mode.

The new game mode is centred around a huge battle between 10 teams of four players on a large-scale map which includes a wide range of vehicles and weapons. The Dirty Bomb Fireteam mode is clearly one of the major highlights of the new COD game which is scheduled to come out on November 13, this year.

Image credits: Call of Duty