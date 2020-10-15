Rogue Company Releases New Dr Disrespect Skin And A New Map Designed By The Streamer

Rogue Company is one of the most popular multiplayer third-person shooter games right now. The free-to-play title from Hi-Rez Studios has constantly introduced new features and content to the game since coming out in closed beta and continues to grow after releasing earlier this month.

Dr Disrespect gets his own Legendary skin in Rogue Company

Hi-Rez Studios has now unveiled a new Legendary character skin inspired by popular content creator and streamer Guy Beahm, AKA Dr Disrespect. The new Dr Disrespect skin is currently the most expensive outfit that you can have in the game.

Along with the Dr Disrespect skin, the video game company also introduced a new map dubbed "The Arena" which is also themed around the streamer. Dr Disrespect has collaborated with the gaming studio and the new map has been designed by the Doc himself. For those unaware, the streamer had previously designed maps for popular video game titles. The map has already gone live on servers, and it also comes with two new game modes. Players can explore plenty of areas on the new map, and it is available right now.

Dr Disrespect also streamed a gameplay on his YouTube channel where he gave fans a glimpse of The Arena map along with his new skin. He also offered fans a free giveaway of his new cosmetic bundle.

The collaboration may come as a surprise for fans as there is still a lot of confusion surrounding the Doc's suspension from Twitch. The video game streaming service issued a ban on Doc's Twitch account after he signed a multiyear exclusive streaming contract with the platform valued at millions. Fans can get the new Dr Disrespect by spending 2,000 Rogue Bucks, which comes to approximately $17. You simply need to update the game to the latest version to try out the new Dr Disrespect skin and The Arena map.

The game studio also partnered with 100 Thieves recently to introduce a number of skins, weapons, and other items to the third-person shooter game. The skin bundle is still available in the game and includes plenty of exciting outfits for Dima, Phantom, Ronin and others.

Image credits: Hi-Rez Studios