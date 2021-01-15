Firebase Z Will Be The New Zombies Map In Cold War; Get Launch Date And More

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has become one of the most talked-about first-person shooter games since releasing in November 2020. Developed by Treyarch, the online multiplayer features a plethora of deadly weapons and a number of game modes.

The video game recently received a new mid-season update for Cold War which brought a number of new game modes. While a few modes are already live on servers, others will go live within the next few weeks. There will also be a new game map for Zombies mode that is scheduled to drop in February 2021.

Firebase Z map releases on February 4

The new Zombies map has been called Firebase Z and it is set to arrive on February 4. The game developer has confirmed that the new Cold War map will be available to all players for free. Led by Grigori Weaver, the Requiem response team will now look to focus all of their attention to Firebase Z, which will serve as the next outbreak site.

The development comes after the destruction of the Projekt Endstation site. Players should note that Treyarch hasn't offered enough details as of now; however, more details will be revealed by developers on January 15. Players can expect a lot more zombies to creep in, along with a bunch of other enemy characters that we are used to seeing on other Cold War Zombies maps.

Treyarch has recently introduced fans to the Zombies Free Access Week and added a number of game modes to the title. The gaming company is also gearing up to celebrate 115 Day on Friday, January 15. This is when players will get to learn more about the upcoming Firebase Z game map.

In the meantime, players can check out the new Dropkick 6v6 multiplayer game mode that is centred around battling the enemy team for control of nuclear codes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Image credits: Treyarch website