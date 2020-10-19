Cold War: Best MP5 Loadout And Class To Unlock Its Full Potential

Call of Duty Cold War quickly became a hot topic in the online gaming community ahead of its official release later this year. The FPS shooter is available in beta and it comes with plenty of new game modes including the new Dirty Bomb Fireteam multiplayer. The beta program also allows fans to experiment with a bunch of improved multiplayer maps set during the Cold War. While that may already sound intriguing for fans to dive into the game beta test, the video game also offers a range of powerful weapons that are critical to how you actually perform in team battles.

A gun can only be as good as its wielder, however, one needs to be well aware of its loadout or attachments set up to maximize its potential. The MP5 is one such powerful weapon in Call of Duty Cold War beta that can prove to be highly destructive when used with the right loadout. The MP5 is a highly popular weapon in Call of Duty games and is clearly one of the most used guns in Modern Warfare.

Best MP5 loadout

The MP5 belongs to the SMG class of weapons and is known best for its accuracy. However, it lacks certain aspects in its original state which can be fixed when paired with the best set of attachments. So, let us quickly check out the best MP5 attachments that every player should be using.

Optic - Diamondback Reflex

Muzzle - Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel - 10.8-inch Paratrooper

Underbarrel - Foregrip

Body - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock - Tactical Stock

Magazine - 40RD Drum

Handle - Quickdraw Handle

The above MP5 setup will definitely make your weapon far more effective in battles and improve its performance in terms of a number of factors including reload speed and accuracy. However, you can choose to make a few tweaks to the setup based on your playstyle.

The Call of Duty Cold War beta is live right now and allows players to experiment with a number of game modes and multiplayer maps. The title is set to release across PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13, this year.

Image credits: Call of Duty