Cold War: Best Pelington 703 Loadout To Unlock The Weapon's Full Potential

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta has finally arrived, and it brings plenty of exciting content for the COD fans. The beta program is also allowing fans to check out some of the top weapons that will be available in the game when it officially releases later this year. One of the weapons that you can obtain in beta is the beloved Pelington 703. Known best for its speed and accuracy, the new Pelington 703 has quickly become one of the most preferred weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Pelington 703 belongs to the Sniper Rifle class of weapons. It is a bolt-action rifle which can be used to take down opponents with a single shot to the head. The gun features a decent ADS time and also comes with improved handling speeds. The new Pelington 703 is already a lethal weapon in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta, however, it can be far more effective if used with the right set of attachments. So, let us quickly walk you through the best Pelington 703 setup that will help you utilize the sniper rifle to its full potential.

Best Pelington 703 loadout

Here are the best Pelington 703 attachments that you need to check out:

Optics - Visiontech 2x

Muzzle - Stabilizer .308

Barrel - 21.7-inch Overlord

Underbarrel - Marshal Foregrip

Body - Steady Aim Laser

Handle - Warden Tight Grip

Magazine - 7 rounds

Stock - Default

These are some of the best attachments that work perfectly with the new Pelington 703 bolt sniper. However, you can always make a few tweaks to the load-outs to adjust it to your playstyle. Players should also note that Activision has slowed down the weapon progression in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta program. This means that it will actually take a while before you can finally get your hands on all of the advanced attachments available in the game.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is available in beta across the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms. The game is scheduled to release globally on November 13.

Image credits: Call of Duty