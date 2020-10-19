Cold War Best Xm4 Loadout And Class: Fully Optimise XM4 In Cold War Beta

Cold War Beta is here, and players are filling the game in gigantic numbers. Cold War beta has made huge progress since its dispatch and has been commended by numerous players. The Beta has given the players a decent measure of weapons, guides, and game modes to mess about in. Players are as yet becoming accustomed to the new weapons in the game. New Loadouts and Weapon classes can be precarious and players need to have a thought regarding the new scope of weapons to get a high ground on their rivals. Players have been wondering about the best XM4 Loadout and Class.

Best XM4 Loadout in Cold War Beta

The XM4 is a very powerful assault rifle. One of the most powerful assault rifles in the Cold War beta. It isn’t as effective in long but it is absolutely lethal from short to medium range. Here are the best attachments for the XM4 assault rifle in Cold War Beta:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 13.7’ Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quick Draw Handle

Secondary Weapon: 1911 Pistol

Tactical: Stim Shot

Lethal: Frag x2

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Tactical Mask, Scavenger, and Ghost

Wildcard: Danger Close

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: What is it all about

Riveting Story Campaign

Cold War beta is rising in popularity every day. It is the sequel to the best selling franchise of the game and has to live up to the higher expectations. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War aims to continue the ongoing cold war drama through their franchise.

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favourite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favourite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this instalment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy. Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War will also be appearing on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Promo Image source: Game Rant Twitter Handle