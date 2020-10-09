How To Play Cold War Beta On PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Windows PC?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War early access beta has finally arrived. Activision is giving fans an opportunity to experience its upcoming first-person shooter game in early beta before it comes out later this year. As part of the beta program, COD fans can drop into Black Ops battles including the 6v6 modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and also the new Dirty Bomb Fireteam. Players will also get to choose from a number of multiplayer maps that will take place at various locations during the Cold War.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming

Cold War beta PS4

Activision is rolling out the Cold War beta program over two weekends. For the first weekend, the beta will be open exclusively for PS4 gamers. The beta will start on October 8 at 10 AM PT and run until October 12 at 10 AM PT. However, it should be noted that you need to have pre-ordered a digital copy of Black Ops Cold War to enter early beta access between October 8 and October 9. If you don't have the game pre-ordered, you will have to wait until October 10, 10 AM PT to dive into the title.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Could Be On The Way, Suggests Activision's New Job Listing

Cold War beta Xbox One

Xbox One and PC gamers will have to wait until October 15 to enter the Cold War beta program. The game beta will open on October 15 at 10 AM PT and end on October 19 at 10 AM PT. Similar to PS4, the beta will be available in early access from October 15 to October 19 only for gamers who have purchased a digital copy. Others can enter the Cold War beta on October 17 at 10 AM PT. PlayStation 4 users will also have access to game beta along with Xbox One and PC users.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming Update Being Released?

How to play Cold War beta?

If you are keen to play the new Black Ops Cold War game in beta before it releases on November 13, all you need to do is pre-order the title digitally for your respective console. For PC users, the game can be pre-purchased through Blizzard Battle.net. Once you have done that, you will get an email which will carry the required beta redemption code. You will need this code to enter early access. Xbox users will also require Xbox Live Gold to enter the game beta, whereas PC users will need a Battle.net account.

Also Read | Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India? Check Out 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned

Image credits: Call of Duty