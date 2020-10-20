Cold War Beta Console Players Are Turning Off Cross Play To Avoid PC Cheaters

The upcoming FPS is currently in its beta stages across all gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But every since the crossplay feature was enabled between generations and platforms (as it is one of the game's big features) it also brought a wave of hackers who made use of cheating software for cold war beta PC to ruin the game for everybody else on console.

Cold War Beta Cross Play

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players were forced to turn off the cross-platform play functionality this weekend to avoid PC hackers. To be clear, the shooter isn't actually out until November 13 - this was just a beta.

Despite this, there are cheaters on PC which also means that they weren't using cheats for getting ahead but just doing it for cheating. Call of Duty: Warzone was also suffering from the same issue and the company Activision had to update the game's matchmaking so that the cheaters would be able to play only against other cheaters, along with issuing thousands of bans.

Download Cold War Beta PS4

Below are the steps to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta on PS4:

First, go to the PlayStation Store on the home screen of PS4.

Next, search for Black Ops Cold War and there will be an option labelled as “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta”.

Find the download option and it will take a while to finish.

Finally, you will be able to launch and play the game.

Download Cold War Beta Xbox One

Below are the steps to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta on Xbox One:

On the Xbox One home screen, press on the store icon.

Now search for Black Ops Cold War and there will be an option for “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta”, select it and the download will begin.

After installation finishes, you will be able to play the game.

Promo Image Credits: Activision