Cold War Beta Max Level: Know All About Cold War Early Access Maps And Modes

The latest expansion to the Call of Duty establishment is called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. It is intended to be an immediate spin-off of Call of Duty's Black Ops establishment. The title has a challenging situation to deal with as it will be following the most sold game in Call of Duty's set of experiences -- last year's Mordern Warfare. Cold War is the primary round of Call of Duty which will be included on both current-gen and next-gen consoles.

Cold War Beta Max Level

Cold War beta for PS4 is out now and it is just around the corner for other platforms. Cold War beta aims to give the player an idea of what is to be expected from the game. It is concentrated on the multiplayer modes it offers. The game also provides the feature of player levels. Players that reach level 10 in the Cold War Beta will be awarded the“Mutual Animosity” SMG Weapon Blueprint in the full game, which comes equipped with four attachments ready to go at launch. Cold War beta level cap has been currently set at level 16. This number will increase as the players progress through the Beta Weekends. Here are the game modes and maps coming to the Cold War beta version:

Cold War Beta Maps

Cartel (NEW)

Miami

Satellite

Moscow

Armada

Crossroads

Cold War Beta Game Modes

VIP Escort (NEW)

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Combined Arms: Domination

COD Cold War System Requirements

COD Cold War has been developed for the next-gen consoles. The next-gen consoles have an advanced specification list that is needed to run the next generation of gaming. Players will have to match these specifications on their PC in their system requirements in order to have an optimum experience while running the game. There is a minimum set of requirements that is necessary to run the game, failing to meet this list will create issues in the gaming experience. There is also a recommended list of system requirements designed to provide the best gaming experience for the players. Here is the list of COD Cold War System Requirements:

COD Cold War Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

COD Cold War Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Promo image source: Treyarch Studios Twitter Handle