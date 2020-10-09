Cold War Beta Max Level: Know All About Cold War Early Access Maps And Modes

The latest expansion to the Call of Duty establishment is called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. It is intended to be an immediate spin-off of Call of Duty's Black Ops establishment. The title has a challenging situation to deal with as it will be following the most sold game in Call of Duty's set of experiences -- last year's Mordern Warfare. Cold War is the primary round of Call of Duty which will be included on both current-gen and next-gen consoles.
Also read: How To Download Cold War Beta? Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming COD Release
Cold War beta for PS4 is out now and it is just around the corner for other platforms. Cold War beta aims to give the player an idea of what is to be expected from the game. It is concentrated on the multiplayer modes it offers. The game also provides the feature of player levels. Players that reach level 10 in the Cold War Beta will be awarded the“Mutual Animosity” SMG Weapon Blueprint in the full game, which comes equipped with four attachments ready to go at launch. Cold War beta level cap has been currently set at level 16. This number will increase as the players progress through the Beta Weekends. Here are the game modes and maps coming to the Cold War beta version:
Also read: Will Zombies Be In Cold War Beta? Learn More About Cold War Beta Here
COD Cold War has been developed for the next-gen consoles. The next-gen consoles have an advanced specification list that is needed to run the next generation of gaming. Players will have to match these specifications on their PC in their system requirements in order to have an optimum experience while running the game. There is a minimum set of requirements that is necessary to run the game, failing to meet this list will create issues in the gaming experience. There is also a recommended list of system requirements designed to provide the best gaming experience for the players. Here is the list of COD Cold War System Requirements:
Also read: What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details
Also read: SPR 208 In Warzone: Know All About The New Sniper In Warzone