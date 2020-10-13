Cold War Beta: Will Beta Progress Carry Forward To Full Game?

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is all set to become a new addition to the longtime famous gaming franchise. The game is reaching its holiday season launch date and players are beginning to get their hands on the game through the beta version. While the beta version is being appreciated by fans around the world, there are also some speculations whether the game will allow players to carry forward their progress when the full game is launched.

Will Black Ops beta progress carry forward?

The upcoming Call of Duty game has come around with a number of changes. But one of the most significant ones is that players on the beta version of the game will not be able to carry forward their progress when the full game drops. They'll have to go back and start the game as newbies. The beta version of this latest offering does not offer a progression to the final game, however, it allows progression to its own beta version which players can engage and work towards.

Image courtesy - Black Ops cold war official website

The official website of Call of Duty's new game states that the beta has its unique progression system which allows gamers to adapt new items and abilities. However, these new items and abilities will not be carried over to the title when the full version hits the market. There are a few exciting things players can work towards in the beta stage itself. If players participate in the beta version of the game, they can get their hands on a weapon blueprint along with a free character of COD: Mobile.

A new playable character named Alder will be rewarded to Black Ops beta players for COD: Mobile. Whereas, playing the beta version also allows players to get access to a weapon blueprint named Zeus which is rewarded at level 10 of the main game along with an Epic SMG gun. While the PS4 weekend of Black Ops beta has come to an end now, the next weekend will allow major players to make their way to the beta game. Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on November 13, 2020.

