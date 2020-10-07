Cold War Beta To Release On October 8, 2020: Read More About The Open Beta Access

Call Of Duty has been one of the most played game franchises all over the globe. It’s upcoming addition, COD Cold War has certainly managed to get a huge number of players excited for its release. But the makers have now announced that a new beta version of COD Cold War is going to be released. Read more to know about the release date of COD COld War beta version.

Also Read | Cold War Alpha End Time: Know All About Official Release Date And More

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming

Cold War Beta to be released on October 8, 2020

2 days until early access to the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta begins on PS4.



Pre-order #BlackOpsColdWar for early access to the Open Beta on PS4, beginning October 8 at 10am PT.



Pre-order here: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/S7GK51ia9d — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 6, 2020

The COD Cold War beta is going to be released on October 8 - till October 12. Players who have already pre-ordered the game will be able to get their early access from the October 8. The free to play Cold War beta is being released on October 9 till October 12. This is only for the PS4 owners. After this week, the makers have decided to release the second round of Cold War beta on October 15 till October 19. So everyone can start playing the upcoming COD Cold War beta.

Dive into everything you need to know ahead of the #BlackOpsColdWar Open Beta weekends:https://t.co/U3LIjvqboI pic.twitter.com/esf67NpSOa — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 6, 2020

More about COD Cold War Beta

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics for the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

The real-life CIA also has some stories about “Perseus” who supposedly was amongst the group of spies that stole US nuclear secrets from the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos. The trailer also mentioned that the worldwide release of the game will happen on August 26. The game’s tag line says, “Know your history or is doomed to repeat it,” and its YouTube description says “Verdansk,” which just is a location of Warzone’s primary map. This location was also a part of the popular game, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. Activision had also promised that their future games will be linked to Warzone. But unlike Warzone, this game is going to be based on a story and will have a Campaign mode. After seeing the success of Call Of Duty Warzone, it could be anticipated that a number of players will be waiting for this game.

Also Read | COD Cold War Zombie Trailer Released: Will It Be Available With The Beta Version?

Also Read | COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details