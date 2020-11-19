Cold War Campaign Soundtrack: Check Out This Entire List Of Soundtrack Used In The Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War initially released in 2020 and its developers are Treyarch and Raven Software along with the publishers being Activision. Cold War is a first-person shooter video game and is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series. Overall it is the 17th instalment in the Call of Duty series. Continue reading to know all about the Call of Duty Cold War campaign soundtrack.

Cold War Campaign Soundtrack - Spirit in the Sky

Call of Duty Cold War has soundtracks that will immerse the players in the Cold War setting. This includes Norman Greenbaum's 'Spirit in the Sky', and 'Magic Carpet Ride' by Steppenwolf. Here is a list of all the music from Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare and Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Trailers "One Shot One Kill" by Jon Connor - During the Multiplayer Reveal Trailer. "Welcome To The Party" by Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump ft. Zhavia Ward - During the Blackout Trailer. "Mad Hatter" by Avenged Sevenfold - During the IX Reveal Trailer. "Sleeping Beauty Waltz" by Tchaikovsky - During the Dead Of The Night Trailer

Zombies "Mad Hatter" by Avenged Sevenfold - Found as an easter egg on the map, IX.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailers "Official Trailermusic" by 2WEI & Aljoscha Christenhuß - During the Reveal Trailer. "Enter Sandman (Remix)" by Metallica - During the Multiplayer Reveal Trailer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War Trailers "Run Through the Jungle" by Creedence Clearwater Revival - During the Story Reveal Trailer. "Blue Monday" by New Order - During the Story Reveal Trailer. "Blue Monday" by HEALTH - During the Story Reveal Trailer. "Notorious B.I.G" by Notorious B.I.G (feat. Lil' Kim & Puff Daddy) (original song from Duran Duran) - During the Multiplayer Reveal Trailer. "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell - During the Zombies First Look. Campaign "Spirit In the Sky" by Norman Greenbaum - During the opening cinematic "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" - During the opening cinematic "The Stroke" by Billy Squier - During the mission "Nowhere to Run" "Magic Carpet Ride" by Steppenwolf - During the mission "Fracture Jaw" "Paul ist Tot" by Fehlfarben - During the mission "Brick in the Wall"



