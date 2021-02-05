Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg Steps; Why Is The Easter Egg Disabled?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold has received a new Season 1: Reloaded update which is now live on servers. As part of the new update, Treyarch has added a range of new content to the game. However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch is the introduction of a new Zombies map called Firebase Z. This is the first Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War after the game launch.

While Firebase Z alone has fans excited, the gaming studio also has a new Easter egg planned for the latest game map. However, the Easter egg won't be available for players immediately after the map goes live and it has been disabled at the moment. So, let us quickly find out why the Firebase Z Easter Egg has been disabled in Black Ops Cold War and when it will be available for all players.

Firebase Z Easter egg disabled: When does it release?

The new Firebase Z map is now live in-game, however, the Firebase Z Easter egg is still not accessible. The gaming studio explained its decision saying that it wants every user to begin the egg hunt on an equal footing. It also confirmed that the quest will be available to players starting Friday, February 5 at 5 PM GMT (12 PM ET).

Firebase Z Easter egg steps

To complete the new Firebase Z Easter egg, you need to start with activating the Aether Reactors which will give you access to Pack-A-Punch machine. The next step is to obtain the R.A.I. K-84 which is the new Firebase Z Wonder Weapon. This can be acquired from the mystery box. However, players should note that the mystery box will cost them $950 for a single spin, and it still doesn't guarantee the weapon. So, the best way to get the Wonder Weapon is by crafting it with a Blueprint for free.

The Firebase Z map is available for all players and it will be live in the game starting February 4. The map will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Treyarch website