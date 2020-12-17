Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Locations: Where To Find All Cyberpsychos?

As you progress through the story, you will be tasked with hunting down a number of Cyberpsychos as part of the Cyberpsycho Sighting challenge. This will be one of your biggest challenges in Cyberpunk as you will need to battle against numerous mini-bosses across the city to restore some peace.
However, before you get into these fights, you need to be aware of all Cyberpsycho locations. If you are having trouble tracking down Cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077, this guide will walk you through all Cyberpsycho locations.
All Cyberpsycho locations
Help Is On The Way
- Target name - Mower
- Location - Head over to the South end of Watson. The Cyberpsycho is located by a building which is surrounded by a number of Militech vehicles.
Jealous Hearts
- Name - Dao Hyunh
- Location - This target will be found in Heywood towards the South-west part.
Little China
- Target name - Alec Johnson
- Location - The enemy location is close to the Waterside storage facility.
Bloody Ritual
- Target name - Zaria Hughes
- Location - This place is in Northside, close to the docks. However, the target will appear only in the night.
Demons of War
- Target name - Matt Liaw
- Location - The Cyberpsycho will be found close to the unfinished section of the bridge in Kabuki which is under construction.
Where The Bodies Hit The Floor
- Target name - Ellis Carter
- Location - This place is close to Totentanz, down the side alley in west Northside.
Six Feet Under
- Target name - Lely Hein
- Location - For this Cyberpsycho location, you need to follow the tracks which are close to the highway.
Letter Of The Law
- Target name - Gaston Phillips
- Location - You will find this enemy near the Southern beach towards the west of Heywood.
A Dance With Death
- Target name - Diego Ramirez
- Location - This enemy can be found towards the western end of Coastview.
On Deaf Ears
- Target name - Cedric Muller
- Location - Head to the ground floor of a parking lot in the west of Downtown which can be accessed through the elevated bridge.
Phantom of Night City
- Target name - Norio Akuhara
- Location - The place is towards the to the Northwest of Corpo Plaza close to Behavioral Health building.
The Wasteland
- Target name - Euralio Alma
- Location - Find this enemy in the Badlands near crashed vehicles.
Lex Talions
- Target name - Ben Debaillon
- Location - You can easily find the enemy in the northern part of Grand Imperial Mall.
Discount Doc
- Target name - Chase Coley
- Location - Go to the shady ripperdoc clinic in Rancho Coronado to find the Cyberpsycho engaged in a fight.
Second Chances
- Name: Zion Wylde
- Location: Find this enemy in the east part of Badlands in the wind farm.
Too Little, Too Late
- Target name - Tamara Cosby
- Location - Head over to a homeless camp underneath a highway in Santo Domingo.
Image credits: Cyberpunk