Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Locations: Where To Find All Cyberpsychos?

As you progress through the story, you will be tasked with hunting down a number of Cyberpsychos as part of the Cyberpsycho Sighting challenge. This will be one of your biggest challenges in Cyberpunk as you will need to battle against numerous mini-bosses across the city to restore some peace.

However, before you get into these fights, you need to be aware of all Cyberpsycho locations. If you are having trouble tracking down Cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077, this guide will walk you through all Cyberpsycho locations.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy Location: How To Get The Skippy Pistol?

All Cyberpsycho locations

Help Is On The Way

Target name - Mower

Location - Head over to the South end of Watson. The Cyberpsycho is located by a building which is surrounded by a number of Militech vehicles.

Jealous Hearts

Name - Dao Hyunh

Location - This target will be found in Heywood towards the South-west part.

Little China

Target name - Alec Johnson

Location - The enemy location is close to the Waterside storage facility.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Eddies Glitch: Earn Huge Amount Of Eddies In No Time

Bloody Ritual

Target name - Zaria Hughes

Location - This place is in Northside, close to the docks. However, the target will appear only in the night.

Demons of War

Target name - Matt Liaw

Location - The Cyberpsycho will be found close to the unfinished section of the bridge in Kabuki which is under construction.

Where The Bodies Hit The Floor

Target name - Ellis Carter

Location - This place is close to Totentanz, down the side alley in west Northside.

Six Feet Under

Target name - Lely Hein

Location - For this Cyberpsycho location, you need to follow the tracks which are close to the highway.

Letter Of The Law

Target name - Gaston Phillips

Location - You will find this enemy near the Southern beach towards the west of Heywood.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy Location: How To Get The Skippy Pistol?

A Dance With Death

Target name - Diego Ramirez

Location - This enemy can be found towards the western end of Coastview.

On Deaf Ears

Target name - Cedric Muller

Location - Head to the ground floor of a parking lot in the west of Downtown which can be accessed through the elevated bridge.

Phantom of Night City

Target name - Norio Akuhara

Location - The place is towards the to the Northwest of Corpo Plaza close to Behavioral Health building.

The Wasteland

Target name - Euralio Alma

Location - Find this enemy in the Badlands near crashed vehicles.

Lex Talions

Target name - Ben Debaillon

Location - You can easily find the enemy in the northern part of Grand Imperial Mall.

Discount Doc

Target name - Chase Coley

Location - Go to the shady ripperdoc clinic in Rancho Coronado to find the Cyberpsycho engaged in a fight.

Second Chances

Name: Zion Wylde

Location: Find this enemy in the east part of Badlands in the wind farm.

Too Little, Too Late

Target name - Tamara Cosby

Location - Head over to a homeless camp underneath a highway in Santo Domingo.

Also Read | GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Heist: Get All 10 Antenna Locations

Image credits: Cyberpunk