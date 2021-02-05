Cold War Firebase Z: Check Out The Firebase Z Walkthrough Here

COD Black Ops Cold War is undoubtedly one of the most popular COD games out there. Cold War is the first next-gen game to be released for the new consoles. This game has created a huge impact and is also steadily increasing its player base. Cold War stays in the game by providing new content for the players to dwell in. The latest thing added in the game is the Cold War Firebase Z.

Cold War Firebase Z

The latest Cold War update has brought Firebase Z into the game. This is an all-new Zombies map that players want to learn more about, check out Cold War Firebase Z Walkthrough to learn more:

This is a brand-new Zombies map, which is free on all platforms, continues the hidden arms race between Requiem and Omega Group following the events of “Die Maschine.” Although Requiem has fallen far behind their adversaries, their Operators will have new Support items and a new Perk at their disposal to fight through the undead waves and attempt to investigate and escape another of these Dark Aether outbreak sites.

In this mission the players will have to check out various areas and complete many tasks, check out all the tasks below:

Requiem Intel Briefing

Firebase Z Inspection

Village (Starting Area)

Helipad

North Gate (Planning Offices, Mission Control, OPC)

East Gate (Barracks, Field Hospital, Data Center)

South Gate (Military Command, Motorpool, Weapons Lab)

Field Guide to the New Support Items

Artillery

Napalm Strike

Assault Rounds

Perk Potential: Tombstone Soda

This Firebase Z walkthrough will give the players a gist of what all is included in this new Zombies map.

What is Gunfight Blueprint Mode in Cold War?

Gunfight Blueprint is one of the latest new game modes that has been added to Cold War. In Gunfight Blueprint mode, the players are put into 2v2 combat situations with randomized loadouts. These randomized loadouts will feature new weapon blueprints for the players to try out. This game mode will be loved by the players that want to try new weapons and have a special gunfight experience in Cold War.

What is Face Off in Cold War?

Face-off mode in Cold War is the new game mode added in the playlist update. In Face Off mode, players are pitted against each other in 3v3 combat situations. These 3v3 game modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. As these are 3v3 matches, the game mode features small maps for the players to be in action at all times. As small maps are needed for the Face-Off mode, players will have to fight it out in the maps of Gunfight in Cold War. Gunfight in Cold War has just been added in the huge season 4 update and this mode includes 4 maps.

