Cold War Firebase Z Intel Locations: All You Need To Know To Complete The New Challenges

The Cold War has currently been on a rise because of the number of new updates that have been added to the game. The recent update of the new map, Firebase Z has been the talk of the town since it was released. The players have really been curious about these new changes made to the game. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Cold War Firebase Z intel locations.

Firebase Z Intel Locations

The gamers have recently been trying to find out information about the Cold War Firebase Z intel locations. This is happening because they want to complete this new map and get the new guns and rewards added to the cold war. But it is certainly not an easy task to find all these locations at a time. We have listed all these locations that are needed to be visited in order to complete this new Cold War mission. But if you are still not able to figure it out, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with all the Firebase Z locations and a small video that will help you to find all these locations and complete the challenge. Read more to know about Firebase Z locations.

Village (Starting Area): Can be found near A Shau Valley of Vietnam

Helipad: Reach the location by using the teleporter

North Gate (Planning Offices, Mission Control, OPC)

East Gate (Barracks, Field Hospital, Data Center)

South Gate (Military Command, Motorpool, Weapons Lab)

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events.

The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

