Destiny 2 Trials Map This Week: Trials Of Osiris Loot And Rewards

The Destiny 2 Trials map has arrived in Destiny 2 with the PVP of Trials of Osiris now live for players. Just like any other week, players will have the opportunity to dive into a 3v3 PvP competitive gauntlet and bag plenty of exciting Destiny 2 trials rewards. The Trials of Osiris has been around since the latest reset and it will go on until Tuesday. The new Trials vendor Saint-14 and all of his wares can be found in the Tower Hangar at reset.

Once you enter the 3v3 elimination gauntlet, you will be able to earn various loots and rewards by gaining three, five, seven wins, or going flawless if you deliver your best performance. For players who do not suffer a single loss during the gauntlet and secure all seven victories, they will be rewarded with a special item. Let us find out what is in the Destiny 2 trials map this week.

What is the Destiny 2 trials map this week?

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris event takes place on a different part of the map every week. For this week's event, participants will need to head over to The Burnout, which is actually a Crucible map that is the Dark Future of the Infinite Forest on Mercury. This map is actually a remake of The Burning Shrine from the original Destiny game. It is likely that you are already familiar with this map if you have been playing Destiny games for a while. If that's the case, you should be able to have an upper hand over your opponents during the event.

Destiny 2 trials loot this week

With a change in game map, there are also changes to the Destiny 2 trials rewards every week. Players who participate in this week's Trials of Osiris will have an opportunity to receive the following rewards:

For 3 wins: Exile’s Curse - Legendary Fusion rifle

For 5 wins: The Scholar - Legendary Scout rifle

For 7 wins: Plate of the Exile - Chest piece

Going Flawless: The Summoner (Legendary Auto Rifle), Solar auto rifle, and Adept Counter balance

Image credits: Bungie