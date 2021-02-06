Cold War Firebase Z Sergei Head: Know How To Find The Firebase Z Sergei Head

Cold War is the principal Call of Duty game to be presented on the latest cutting-edge consoles. It has a far-reaching campaign that players will very much want to flow through. It additionally has its own multiplayer modes where players can have some COD Cold War fun with their loved ones.

Cold War additionally continually refreshes and builds up the game to give a superior gaming experience to its player base. The most recent Cold War update has brought Firebase Z another Zombie map for its players. Numerous players want to learn more about Cold War Firebase Z Sergei Head.

Cold War Firebase Z Sergei Head

Finding Sergei Head will unlock one of the free perks that players can obtain in Firebase Z. While following the Firebase Z Easter Egg Steps the players lose sight of the free perk waiting for them to be collected. This perk will also make the task of finding the Firebase Z easter egg fruitful. It is a tedious task to find the Sergei Head as it involves completing a lot of Firebase Z easter egg steps. Check out how to get the Firebase Z Sergei Head here:

The first thing the players need to do is activate the power on the map.

Then they need to head over to mission control and talk to Dr. Peck

After finishing the conversation with Peck the players will have to go to the village and speak to Ravenov

The players will have to collect Ravenov’s ID to access the Omega Facility

They will have to use this ID to access lockers that will help them get the truth serum ingredients they need to use on Dr Peck

This will make Dr. Peck more talkative leading the players to the next step

The next step for the players is to head to the Data Center and unlock the Memory Transference System to receive the Essence Trap.

Now the players can look for Sergei’s Head which normally spawns at the Outskirts of the map where the players have faced the Assault waves

After finding the head the players will have to carry it to the Field Hospital and put it on a charging plate. It is a heavy head so players will find it difficult to move around the map while carrying it.

The players then have to trap a Zombie with the Essence Trap. They need to reduce the zombie health to almost nothing and then toss the Essence Trap on it.

After it is trapped the Essence Trap will turn purple and the players will have to carry it and place it next to Sergei’s head in the Field Hospital

This will reanimate Sergei’s Head and it will start glowing purple and vibrating until it explodes

Players can then go for the reward located in the Colonel’s Office Safe

From the safe, the players can collect a free random perk, a C-Cypher piece of intel, and a Speed Cola.

