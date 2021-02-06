Cold War Firebase Z Truth Serum: Know All The Locations Here

Cold War has become one of the most played games of 2021. It is also the first Call of Duty game to be introduced on the next-gen consoles. Cold War has an expansive campaign that players will love to course through. It also has its own multiplayer modes where players can have some COD Cold War fun with their friends and family. The game also constantly updates and develops it to provide a better gaming experience for its player base. The latest Cold War update has brought Firebase Z a new Zombie map for its players. Many want to learn more about Cold War Firebase Z Truth Serum.

Also read: Cold War Firebase Z Orda Boss: How To Kill The Elder God Orda?

Also read: Cold War Easter Egg; When Is The Firebase Z Easter Egg Dropping And Zombie Patch Notes

Cold War Firebase Z Truth Serum

Cold War Firebase Z has the main story that leads the player to the Firebase Z easter egg. While trying to get to the Firebase Z Easter Egg, the players will have to go through a series of tasks. One of these tasks includes creating a Truth Serum. Here’s how the players can complete the Firebase Z Truth Serum Task:

After using the Pack-a-Punch machine and talking to Ravenov, players will hear Peck’s voice asking them to come and meet him.

Peck is located under a set of shutters, below one of the Collection Units inside the Mission Control of Firebase Z.

Peck will let the players know that Samantha is in the Dark Aether.

After that, the players will have to go back to Ravenov to get their ID.

Players will have to use Ravenov’s ID to access 3 lockers that will contain the Truth Serum Ingredients

These Lockers will take the player to the Firebase Z Serum Locations

The first ingredient can be found in the engineering section of Firebase Z

The second ingredient can be found around the teleporter

The third and final ingredient can be found at the Colonel’s Office.

After all the ingredients have been collected from the Firebase Z Serum Locations that players should head to the Field Hospital to create the Serum

Then the players will have to transfer the Truth Serum into a Gas Dispersal Unit

Head Back to Peck and attach the Gas Dispersal Unit to the room’s air vent.

This will spread the serum in the room and make Peck a little more talkative than he was before

Players can now get more information out of Peck and get the clue for their next step to finding the Firebase Z Easter Egg.

Also read: Cold War Firebase Z: Check Out The Firebase Z Walkthrough Here

Also read: Cold War Firebase Z Glitch Spots: What Are The Glitch Spots On The New Zombies Map?