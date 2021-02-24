Is Hand Cannon Back In Fortnite? Which Gun Is Getting Vaulted In Its Place?

Epic Games has recently deployed a hotfix which makes some changes to Fortnite. Since this is not a big update and is just a hotfix, there is no need to update the game. Last week with the v15.40 patch, the Flint-Knock Pistol was added into the game and now it has been thrown into the vault again. The gun that is going to take its place is the Hand Cannon. Continue reading the article to know is the hand cannon back in Fortnite.

New Hand Cannon in Fortnite

This Hand Cannon will be available in the standard playlists. The best part about this gun is that it has high fire-power and deals large amounts of damage to materials. Guns that are added into the games don't get removed so early but the developers could be doing this to keep the large pool of weapons fresh. Another news is that Epic announced a new LTM known as “Comeback Squads” to come later in the week.

Fortnite Leaks

Ryu and Chun Li are now available.

Ryu & Chun-Li Bundle includes— Training Bag, Super Cab-Masher, Shoryuken, Lightning Kick, and Player Select.

Seven Star Flashing Flail, Signpost Pummeler, and Sumo Torpedo are now available.

Ryu & Chun-Li Gear Bundle includes the three items above.

Jumbo Popcorn is now available.

Britestorm Bomber and the Britestorm Bomber Bundle are now available.

In the Bundle, you get Britestorm Bomber, Gordo, and Breezy Bashers.

SypherPK Locker Bundle is now available.

Galactic Spiral is now available.

Lovely, Heartblast, Lovestruck Strikers, and On Your Marks... are now available.

The Flash, Speed Force Slashers, Speed Force, and Quick Bite are now available.

The Flash and Speed Force can be acquired earlier by placing high enough in The Flash Duo Cup.

Distracted, Dauntless Dragon and Hooked On You are now available.

Loeya's Locker Bundle is now available.

Shuffly Shapes is now available.

Bloomin' Bouquet is now available.

Cuddle King and Stuffy Sack are now available.

Optimistic is now available.

Tess Bundle is now available.

Tess, Spikey Jet, Prickly Heart, Tricksy Axe, and Hearts & Bullets are now available.

Fortnite Update

The latest Fortnite update brings a new Limited Time Mode known as The Getaway In this mode, players will race to find a Jewel and take it to a Getaway Van before everyone else to win the match.

MODE DETAILS Jewels Jewels can be found in special supply drop safes, located along the edge of the first storm circle. The safes take a long time to open, so make sure the area is clear before attempting to claim a Jewel! Four Jewels will be in play on the map AT ALL TIMES. If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the storm, a new supply drop will bring a replacement. When a Jewel is picked up, it will be visible on the map to everyone for 30 seconds. Carrying a Jewel will give players health & shields over time, but also slow them down by 10%. Getaway Vans Four TOTAL Getaway Vans will be in the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end. Getaway Vans float in mid-air, Jewel carriers must build up and then interact with them in order to complete a Getaway. The goal is to find or steal a Jewel and take it to one of the vans in order to secure a Victory Royale. Once they arrive, safe drops and Getaway Vans will be visible on the map at all times. 12 red "Pursuit" Supply Drops land at the very beginning of the match. These carry a variety of longer-range weapons and other items, and are the only way to obtain the new Grappler in this mode. Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%. Only Rare weapons or higher will be found in this mode. Rifts, Rift-To-Go and Launchpads have been removed to reduce mobility for Getaway Van engagements. Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode, but Umbrellas are not awarded for wins.



