Is There A Shiny Raichu In Pokemon Go? Find Out How To Obtain A Shiny Variant Of Raichu

Raichu is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2467, an attack of 193, defence of 151 and stamina of 155 in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Kanto region of Generation 1. Raichu is weak against Ground-type moves and gets boosted by Rain weather. Continue reading the article to know is there a shiny Raichu in Pokemon Go.

Also read | Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021

Pokemon Go Raichu

Also read | AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest

Catching a shiny Pikachu is also possible but it is very rare to encounter one. Just like any other shiny variants of Pokemon, there is no single way to obtain them. The best way is to use incense as it increases the chances to find a shiny Pokemon. It is not necessary that one would find Raichu right away as incense can attract almost any Pokemon. To increase the chances for finding Electric-type Pokemon like Raichu, one can go to locations like Power Plants etc and use incense there. Here are the stats of this Pokemon upon catching:

Raichu Statistics Attack - 193 Defence - 151 Stamina - 155

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 935 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,247 Level 30 Max wild - 1,870 Level 40 2,182

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,558 Level 35 (wild) - 2,026

Max HP Level 40 - 134

Size Height - 0.8 m Weight - 30 kg

Other Base capture rate - 10% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Pokemon Go Update for Season 7

As the seasons change, different kinds of Pokémon will be appearing in different habitats in the wild! For example, you might find Mantine or Frillish appearing near water, or maybe you’ll happen upon a Voltorb or Glameow while in the city! If you happen to be traversing near grassy and forested areas, you might find Hoppip floating peacefully in the air. These and many more Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, so keep a lookout and stay tuned for more details!

Hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon During this Season, the kinds of Pokémon that appear more often in the wild exclusively in either the northern or southern hemisphere will be greatly expanded from last Season! In the northern hemisphere - Encounter Pokémon like Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, and many more in the wild! First partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—will also be appearing in the wild, alongside Spring Form Deerling. If you’re extremely lucky, you might even encounter Pokémon such as Scyther, Dratini, or Cottonee in the wild. In the southern hemisphere - Pokémon like Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, and many more will be appearing in the wild, alongside first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region—Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott! If you’re extremely lucky, you might encounter a Pineco, Bagon, or Ferroseed. Autumn Form Deerling can also be found now.



Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game