Pokemon Go Latest Twitter News Suggest Of An Upcoming Let's Go Sinnoh Game: Know More

Pokemon Go comes under the game genre of an augmented reality mobile game that came out in 2016 and was developed plus published by Niantic. This was done in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the mobile gaming platforms that are the iOS and Android devices. The latest news about Pokemon Go is Pokemon day which will introduce a probable Let's go Sinnoh with the generation 4 starter Pokemon.
Pokemon teased the existence of a probable Let's Go Diamond & Pearl remake and the crowd remakes have also been desired for a long time among the player base. The Pokemon Day 2021 is coming and last month, it was leaked that any upcoming Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are going to be similar to the Pokemon: Let's Go! games. A recent tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account also gave hints about all this being possible. The Pokemon company gave a yes to Sinnoh and the starter Pokemon in Generation 4 which says "Let's go Sinnoh" and that it's only 4 days away.
Let's go, Sinnoh!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2021
Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uML
