Pokemon Go Latest Twitter News Suggest Of An Upcoming Let's Go Sinnoh Game: Know More

Pokemon Go comes under the game genre of an augmented reality mobile game that came out in 2016 and was developed plus published by Niantic. This was done in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the mobile gaming platforms that are the iOS and Android devices. The latest news about Pokemon Go is Pokemon day which will introduce a probable Let's go Sinnoh with the generation 4 starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Twitter News

Pokemon teased the existence of a probable Let's Go Diamond & Pearl remake and the crowd remakes have also been desired for a long time among the player base. The Pokemon Day 2021 is coming and last month, it was leaked that any upcoming Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are going to be similar to the Pokemon: Let's Go! games. A recent tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account also gave hints about all this being possible. The Pokemon company gave a yes to Sinnoh and the starter Pokemon in Generation 4 which says "Let's go Sinnoh" and that it's only 4 days away.

Let's go, Sinnoh!



Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uML — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2021

Pokemon Go Update

As the seasons change, different kinds of Pokémon will be appearing in different habitats in the wild! For example, you might find Mantine or Frillish appearing near water, or maybe you’ll happen upon a Voltorb or Glameow while in the city! If you happen to be traversing near grassy and forested areas, you might find Hoppip floating peacefully in the air. These and many more Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, so keep a lookout and stay tuned for more details!

Hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon

During this Season, the kinds of Pokémon that appear more often in the wild exclusively in either the northern or southern hemisphere will be greatly expanded from last Season!

In the northern hemisphere, you’ll be able to encounter Pokémon like Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, and many more in the wild! First partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—will also be appearing in the wild, alongside Spring Form Deerling. If you’re extremely lucky, you might even encounter Pokémon such as Scyther, Dratini, or Cottonee in the wild!

In the southern hemisphere, Pokémon like Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, and many more will be appearing in the wild, alongside first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region—Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott! If you’re extremely lucky, you might encounter a Pineco, Bagon, or Ferroseed. Keep your eyes out for Autumn Form Deerling, too!

