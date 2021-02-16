Cold War Leaks: A New Cold War Open-world Game Mode, New Weapons And More

COD Cold War has been making strides in the gaming industry constantly. The latest instalment in the Call of Duty Black Ops franchise has made its name already and has created a huge player base. They haven’t just stopped there; Cold War also provides seasonal updates to the game which brings in more content that helps to keep players immersed in the game. Many games often go through leaks when they are planning to release something new. Players have been curious about the latest COD Cold War Leaks.

COD Cold War Leaks

Cold War is gearing up for the release of season 2 and has now been a victim of leaks. These leaks have come up thanks to the data miners. The data miners have uncovered the new weapons that are coming to the Cold War in season. These new weapons are an SMG, a Snipe rifle and a melee weapon, no description for these weapons have been given, just the names have been leaked. The new SMG is called AI-LC10 and the Snipe Rifle is called NTW-20. The new Melee weapons that have been added are a Machete and a Shovel-Like E-tool.

People should take this information with a grain of salt as this information has been leaked and not officially announced by the developers. Most of the leaked information comes true, but not always so the readers should be aware of that.

New Cold War Open World Game Mode

A new Cold War open-world game mode is allegedly being released with season 2. A new leak has uncovered a new Cold War Zombies game mode called ‘Outbreak’ will be coming to both Cold War and Warzone. Users will be able to play this new Cold War Zombies mode in an open-world setting. This isn’t the first time Zombies are coming to Warzone, they were also seen in the Cold War promotional event called ‘The Haunting of Verdansk’. This new game mode will be a little different and the Cold War Zombies will have a more active role to play in the Open World setting.

Cold War Story

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-Esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this installment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy. Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War will also be appearing on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

