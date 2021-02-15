Cold War Not Working On Xbox Series X: Learn More About Xbox Error 0x87de272b Here

COD Cold War has been around for some time now and the players have been immersed in this game since its release. Cold War provides a riveting campaign and exciting multiplayer modes for the players to dive in. Sometimes the players face issues while playing the game, this could be due to bugs faced by the game or some bug in the platform the game is being played on. Players want to learn more about Cold War not working on Xbox Series X.

Cold War not working on Xbox Series X

Players have been facing an issue with Cold War on the Xbox Series X. They have observed that Cold War is not launching on the platform. When the players try to run the game, they face a black screen which then bounces back to the home screen of Xbox. This issue takes place before the players can even try to play the game; they never get to see the title screen of Cold War too. Many players have also face the Xbox Error 0x87de272b when trying to launch the game.

Xbox Error 0x87de272b

0x87de272b Error code has been faced by many players lately. This is a new error in the Xbox consoles and the players have been trying to figure out why it is occurring and what is the solution for it. Google Reviews for this error code have mentioned that players face this error when they perform an unauthorized action from their account and the error bars them from playing the games. The only solution to this error at the moment is to delete and create new Xbox accounts on the console. This error is also one of the reasons for Cold War not launching on Xbox Series X.

Bugs and Errors

Bugs and errors are common in today’s day and age. Most of the devices go through regular updates. These updates provide new features and content for the devices and also try to fix the bugs and issues that are being observed. Sometimes while adding new content and features, the device also gets a new set of bugs and issues as all the kinks haven’t been worked out yet. Fortunately for the players, the developers are very prompt about these issues and work to find and provide a solution as soon as possible. Hopefully, a fix for this Xbox Series X bug should be released soon.

