Cold War Operation Chaos: How To Decrypt Floppy Disk To Start New Mission?

A number of people have been talking about Operation Chaos in the Cold War. This is because the makers need the players to decrypt floppy disk in order to complete this new mission. So the players wan to know about the new Operation chaos in the Cold War. Thus we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Operation chaos in the Cold War.

Also Read | How To Preload COD Cold War? Here's How To Download Upcoming Call Of Duty Release

Also Read | Black Ops Cold War Roadmap For Season 1 Has Been Announced; Read Details

How to Decrypt floppy disk?

Operation chaos requires the players to complete some tasks like decrypting floppy disk. This has been trending on social media lately. Currently, we have managed to bruins in all the codes for you right here. But completing this part of Operation chaos will not be easy. The players will need to first look at all the Evidence: Front Page of the Observer. Then they need to unscramble all the red letters to find the name of a city from there to solve the mission. The players will need to put in that city name to one of those listed in the Numbers Station Broadcast to get a four-digit number. With this, players will be able to unlock the first prompt of the floppy disk.

After the players have managed to figure out their passkey and passphrase, the players will need to back out of Evidence and select “Decrypt Floppy Disk.” The player will need to then enter the first 4-digit number they found as the answer to the first prompt. Then enter in the name of the city corresponding to the second solution. After completing all this, the players will be granted access to all the information they need to begin Operation Chaos.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

Also Read |Black Ops Cold War: The Upcoming Dark Matter Camo Skin Leaked? Details Here

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Patch 1.05 - Check Out All The Patch Notes